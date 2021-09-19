Van Cleef & Arpels drops an astounding new collection in its universe of most fabulous jewels and it is literally out of this world! The latest collection, Sous les Étoiles or heavenly dreams, looks to the universe for inspiration, and it’s a masterclass in jewellery-making and gemology. Sous les Étoiles is the epitome of all things beautiful.

“The Maison has always been interested in the instant where observing nature encounters poetry and the imagination,” states Nicolas Bos, President and CEO of Van Cleef & Arpels. “For this new collection, we wanted to prolong the adventure that began with Jules Verne, by exploring the literary and scientific tradition of which his work forms a part. It led us to the classical author Lucian of Samosata imagining a voyage in space, to Johannes Kepler and his inspirational text The Dream, or Lunar Astronomy – written in the early 17th century – and to Camille Flammarion, who published his wonderfully illustrated Astronomie populaire in 1880.”

For the complete composition of this high jewellery collection; designers, jewellers and expert gemologists have immersed themselves in a multitude of representations of the cosmos, from works of popular science – like Camille Flammarion’s L’Astronomie populaire, published in 1880 – to the magnificent cosmic landscapes revealed by recent astronomical images. No detail was spared, and the universe was the limit.

Feast your eyes on the anything-but-subtle Van Cleef & Arpels’ Sous les Étoiles high jewellery collection here.

1. Planétarium High Jewellery watch

When it comes to building your jewellery box, look no further than this breathtaking Planétarium High Jewellery watch set with precious stones inclusive of colour sapphires, spessartite garnets, black spinels, aventurine, pink mother-of-pearl, turquoise and diamond. The Sun, Mercury, Venus and Earth at the centre of bracelet come to life thanks to the exclusive, self-winding mechanical movement with a Christiaan van der Klaauw planetarium module. The circular trajectory of a shooting star just sweetens the deal! A total of 1,370 hours of work went into the making of this magical arm candy.

2. Nuée d’émeraudes necklace

This necklace is inspired by the comet 41P which is a member of the Jupiter family and its blue-green glow can sometimes be seen at night, if you’re lucky. The emerald, sapphire and diamond baguettes setting looks like an explosion of light around the neck. At the tips are 96 emeralds weighing a total of 62.30 carats, and the entire necklace sits delicately around the décolletage thanks to its flexible structure.

3. Terre et Lune bracelet

Back in 2010, the Maison paid homage to Jules Verne’s novel De la Terre à la Lune (From the Earth to the Moon, 1865) in its Les Voyages Extraordinaires high jewellery collection. Now, the earth and moon come together surrounded by dazzling diamonds, baguette-cut sapphires, and yellow sapphires. Unparalleled craftsmanship is at the heart of this bracelet, where several complicated techniques are employed to set the precious stones to make this jewel the outstanding piece of arm candy that it is in this Van Cleef & Arpels’ Sous les Étoiles collection.

4. The Céphéide set

A luxurious and smart jewellery acquisition, this Céphéide set – inspired by a giant star much brigher than the sun – can go a long way. The necklace sports 11 chalcedony cabochons, mauve sapphire, tsavorite garnet and diamond motifs and weighs a total of 159.72 carats. The detachable pendant is dotted with 21 two-tome baguette-cut tanzanites and can be worn separately as a clip. Those looking to make an entrance will want this. 5. Goddess Neptune clips We love this playful clip of Goddess Neptune, seen here embracing a planet with much poise and pulchritude. Her dress – in white gold, diamonds and sapphires – is highlighted by yellow gold contours, accentuating the fluidity of her costume while the cosmos are represented by the intense blue of lapis lazuli. This ballerina/fairy is immediately identifiable as a hallmark of Van Cleef & Arpels. (Photos: Van Cleef & Arpels)

This story first appeared in Prestige Malaysia’s September 2021 issue. Read the entire digital copy for free on Magzter.

Signup to our weekly newsletter for the latest news and interviews!