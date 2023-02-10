Your go-to guide for the best jewellery brands in Malaysia

Malaysia is home to a vast array of jewellery brands, each offering its own unique styles and designs. Whether you’re looking for a timeless keepsake, a statement piece, or a unique gift, you can find it all and more from the top jewellery brands in Malaysia.

In this guide, we’ll explore some of the most popular local jewellery brands in Malaysia, and the kinds of pieces you can expect to find from each. So, if you’re looking for an exquisite and one-of-a-kind jewellery piece, be sure to check out these top Malaysian jewellery brands.

The best jewellery brands in Malaysia to shop

The Straits Finery

The Straits Finery was born in Malaysia in 2015, amidst lush tropical forests and stunning beaches, as well as a vibrant and diverse multicultural heritage. Amira Yahaya and Foo Chia Chern, the co-founders of the brand, found inspiration from the local culture and environment, and decided to create timeless, everyday jewellery crafted from 14-karat solid gold. With a focus on elegance, versatility, and authenticity, the pieces designed by Straits Finery are designed to fit seamlessly into any woman’s personal style and wardrobe, allowing her to express her individual aesthetic with ease.

From traditional, cultural pieces to modern, minimalist designs, the Straits Finery collection has something for everyone, making them the ideal choice for any occasion.

Check them out here. Alternatively, you may find them at Fern Batik Collective at Bangsar Village II.

Tailored Jewel

As the name suggests, you can get your hands on some nifty personalised jewellery here. Whether it’s diamonds, gemstones, or even precious metals, design to your heart’s delight and have a treasured bauble or two be uniquely yours. And it’s not only a service that’s available at their store; you can also access this game-changing made-to-order service via their website, and it’ll be just as meticulously detailed. Diamonds are not their only speciality—they also dabble in the art of lab-grown diamonds.

Additional to their spectacular services, Tailored Jewel also recognises the importance of maintaining the beauty of your jewellery. To address this, they also offer maintenance and repair services to restore your items to its former shining glory. This service covers polishing, resizing, refurbishing, restoring, repairing, resetting, and replating. Best yet, it’s not only extended for pieces by Tailored Jewel. As long as it’s made of gold or platinum, any and all are welcome here.

Check them out here.

Address: The Boulevard Mid Valley, Kuala Lumpur

Wanderlust + Co

This Malaysian jewellery brand needs no introduction. World-renowned, Wanderlust + Co is a brand you simply must have in your jewellery stash. The brand has collaborated with big personalities like Malaysian songstress Daiyan Trisha and Australian beauty Tara Whiteman (also known as Tara Milk Tea online) and has even been rocked by Hollywood stars such as Kendall Jenner, Vanessa Hudgens, and Jessica Alba. The first thing that you’ll notice about this brand is its stalwart stance on radiating positivity, so expect optimistic messages throughout their catalogue!

Founded by Seremban-born entrepreneur Jenn Low, Wanderlust + Co boasts accessories that are designed to be layered and stacked all while looking super chic. Using only the best materials, the brand uses recycled brass, stainless steel, and sterling silver bases, all coated in either gold or rhodium. This results in a piece of jewellery that’s both hypoallergenic and durable. Custom jewellery, embroidery, monogram, engraving, and even piercing services are also available, so be sure to pay them a visit.

Check them out here.

Address: Sunway Pyramid, Subang Jaya or Bangsar Village II, Kuala Lumpur

Gung

Landing the sweet spot between movement and stillness, effortless elegance and subtle edge, and understated yet outstanding, founder Yinn Ooi applies her interior architecture prowess to the world of jewellery to create stunning pieces. With a moniker dedicated to South Korea’s magnificent ancient culture, the styles at Gung often echo the splendid beauty and charm of its muse. As Ooi herself puts it, the designs at Gung are always fluid, always mercurial.

While creating gorgeous trinkets is their number one goal at Gung, it’s never done at the expense of the planet. Focusing on sustainable packaging and quality materials that withstand the wear and tear of daily life, folks at the Malaysian jewellery brand make conscious decisions that put Earth first. They also partner with Kloth Cares, so you can recycle broken, old, or unwanted jewellery and earn store credit.

Check them out here.

Address: 44, Jalan SS 22/25, Damansara Jaya, Selangor

Minimalist Lab

Minimalist Lab was founded with the mission to celebrate female individuals through the stories and sentiments that quality jewellery can convey. Co-founder Nicole believes that jewellery with the simplest details can bring profound, long-lasting joy to life by signifying meaningful moments. Every young woman’s transformative journey may be different, but Minimalist Lab strives to replicate each emotion and deliver it as a small memento.

Using sterling silver as its main material, it arrives in three tones such as silver, gold, and rose gold so you’ll be spoilt for choice when shopping here. Ideal for even those with sensitive skin, the material requires simple maintenance and can last you a lifetime.

Check them out here.

Flagship store address: Lot F-034, Mid Valley Megamall, Kuala Lumpur

Address: Lot P6.27.00, Pavilion KL, Kuala Lumpur

MYJN

With curated pieces made of surgical steel, 18k gold vermeil, sterling silver, sustainably grown pearls, and lab-grown diamonds, MYJN puts its clients at ease when shopping on its site. Similar to Wanderlust + Co, MYJN’s pieces are meant to be curated in layers, so you can expect refined, minimalist styles that will benefit from stacking, but with just enough of a twist to stand strong on their own.

At the core of this brand is accessibility, so you will find that many of their designs are quite affordable.

Check them out here.

VLT

Bespoke designs are the star of the show at VLT—short for the vault. Founded by Leonie and Liane, the brand is running on their shared passion for jewellery and business acumen. These two use their ability to turn creative ideas into wearable pieces of art, so ultimately, VLT is a celebration of refined self-expression. We focus on unique design, superior craftsmanship, and high-quality materials.

Each VLT jewellery piece is handcrafted in 14K or 18K solid gold. Elegant and minimal, their designs are versatile enough to be styled up, worn by, and suited to all personalities. Elevate any look with minimal effort. Wear each piece alone for a minimalistic chic, or stack them for a bolder edge.

Check them out here.

Moodd.

Pieces at this Malaysian jewellery brand are handmade with love. Founded by Mandy C and Leonie L, their curation of demi-fine jewellery is one of the city’s most coveted. The two founders are staunch supporters of transparency and the slow fashion movement, so the drops over at Moodd. are dedicated to staying as timeless as possible without losing its stylish edge. That said, this goes without saying: stacking is again the name of the game for this brand.

Featuring materials that are semi-precious and hypoallergenic, pieces here are fit for pretty much everyone. Sterling silver, stainless steel, gold vermeil, and natural pearls are favoured materials at Moodd., so the designs can be worn again and again for long after your purchase.

Check them out here.

ZCOVA

Offering similar services as Tailored Jewel, you can design your own bespoke bauble at ZCOVA. With a lifetime warranty, dual-certificate diamonds, and ICL-certified gemstones, this is your best bet when it comes to spoiling yourself with real treasures. One of the most recognised jewellery brands in Malaysia, the atelier was established in 2015 with the goal of modernising the way people shop for diamonds and gemstones through proper education, high-quality sourcing, and legitimate certifications.

With both mined diamonds and lab diamonds available at your disposal, you can design the ring of your dreams at almost any budget. Aside from their bespoke offerings, ZCOVA also has some killer ready-to-wear designs.

Check them out here.

ZCOVA Kota Damansara: No. 5 Lorong Teknologi B Nouvelle Industrial Park, Kota Damansara, Selangor

ZCOVA Penang: 28-3-1, The Bayu, Tanjung Tokong, Penang

ZCOVA Johor: F-02-02, Block F Komersial Southkey, Johor Bahru

Amee Philips

On the hunt for something with more flourish? Then it’s time to discover Penang-born designer Amee Philips and her namesake Malaysian jewellery brand. Amee Philips’ creations are crafted by their skilled artisans in the Penang workshop. Traditional techniques passed down through generations, are combined with modern tools to create each unique piece.

Each artisan is a master of their craft and speciality. They are also capable of the most intricate of repairs and refurbishing, so consider taking any old jewellery here for a magical makeover. To bring your bespoke ideas to life, founder and chief designer Amee Philips herself will address your needs.

Check them out here.

Amee Philips Penang: 163D-1-29A, Gurney Paragon Mall, Penang

Amee Philips Kuala Lumpur: Bangsar Shopping Centre, Bukit Bandaraya, Kuala Lumpur

Habib

With over 60 years of experience in the jewellery game, Habib is easily the ultimate jewellery brand in Malaysia. For generations, the goldsmith has been a leader of the space. From their humble beginnings at Penang’s Pitt Street, Habib can now be found practically everywhere in the country. Combining traditional skills, excellence, and artistry, the late founder Habib Mohamed Latif took this brand to the next level. The brand later grew to become a juggernaut under the helm of his successor, Meer Sadik Habib.

With practically every design under the sun offered, you can also find world-renowned brands such as Stephen Webster (exclusively available at Habib Jewels Ampang Point and Habib Jewels KLCC), Pandora, as well as French jewellery brand Les Georgettes by Altesse.

Check them out here.

Yukimoto

100% handcrafted, Yukimoto is a big believer of creating singular designs. With sustainably-sourced materials, the pieces at this brand are definitely going to be the crowning jewel of your collection. Focusing on curating gender-less styles, the items off their catalogue are modernised takes on classical designs. Each drop here is centred around a particular precious stone or material, so no matter what your heart desires, there is bound to be one (if not more) accessory that will steal the show.

Check them out here.

Address: Lot 2.01B, Menara BRDB, Jalan Maarof, Kuala Lumpur

Selberan

Selberan, a Malaysian fine jewellery brand, was founded in 1973 as a collaboration between Royal Selangor and two European master jewellers. Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, the brand combines European craftsmanship with a unique aesthetic that pays homage to its roots.

Selberan’s craftsmanship was highly esteemed when they were entrusted with the restoration of the Sultan of Selangor’s coronation crown. Gold, rubies and diamonds were added to this antique state regalia.

For special orders, Selberan has created a wide range of items. These include stamped coins and medallions for numerous institutions and elaborate haute joaillerie pieces. One such piece is a diamond tiara with detachable sections that can be worn as a necklace, brooch, pendant, bracelet or earrings.

Check them out here.

Selberan Head Office Boutique: Royal Selangor Visitor Centre, Setapak Jaya, Kuala Lumpur

Selberan Pavilion Kuala Lumpur: Lot 3.01.06 & C3.10.1A, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur

Selberan Suria KLCC: Lot 118B, Suria KLCC, Kuala Lumpur

Selberan The Gardens: Lot F-207, The Gardens, Kuala Lumpur

