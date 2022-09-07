Kim Kardashian and Beats team up for skin-coloured earbud collection

Beats has unveiled a new version of its Fit Pro wireless earbuds in collaboration with the American reality TV star, Kim Kardashian. This collection stands out for its range of colors that echo skin tones, helping them to go virtually unnoticed.

The Beats Fit Pro Kim K Special Edition collection is available in three neutral shades, called Moon, Dune and Earth, each close to a lighter or darker skin tone. Since the earphones fit snugly in the ear, they’ll go almost unnoticed on anyone with relatively similar skin color.

Otherwise, these are regular Beats Fit Pro earbuds, which are particularly well suited to workouts and exercise, seeing as they’re perfectly stable and sweat-proof. They allow you to ignore surrounding noise while enjoying spatial audio and dynamic head tracking, for an immersive audio experience.

Note that they connect to iPhones as well as Android smartphones. Highly discreet, the earbuds provide up to 6 hours of continuous listening, or up to 24 hours thanks to their accompanying pocket-sized charging case.

These special-edition Kim Kardashian and Beats wireless earbuds are stored in a soft-touch case. They are out now for $199.99 (approx RM892) on the Apple and Beats website.

Hero and featured image credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

This article was published via AFP Relaxnews