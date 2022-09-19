New York Fashion Week SS23: Highlights you missed from Fendi, Tory Burch, and more

New York Fashion Week SS23 was a thrilling event of cutting-edge fashion and the latest looks to covet.

From Lil Nas X’s runway debut with Coach to Fendi celebrating its iconic Baguette bag, this spring/summer season is a whirlwind experience filled with the latest silhouettes and chic companions. Here’s what you missed out on New York Fashion Week SS23.

The highlights from the streets of New York City this Spring/Summer 2023:

Fendi honours the iconic Baguette

The iconic Baguette bag recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, and in true Carrie Bradshaw fashion, the legendary quote comes to mind, “It’s not a bag, it’s a Baguette.” The elongated silhouette with the graphic buckle has conquered the fashion grounds since it was invented in 1997, thanks to the best-selling series, Sex and the City. To celebrate, the fashion house takes the party to New York to honour the historic design with a mesmerising collaboration collection. Front row seats were filled with star-studded names such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Kardashian, Grace Jones and more.

For the collection, Kim Jones and Silvia Venturini Fendi have chosen three powerhouses for this unique collaboration: Marc Jacobs, Tiffany & Co and Porter. Held in Manhattan’s historic Hammerstein Ballroom, the runway show features elements of the Baguette by applying them to the ready-to-wear pieces and carry-alls to reflect the eyes of the maker. For Fendi, the baguette becomes a multi-pocketed motif as the design dimensions are used on parkers, gaiters, gloves, hats, and more. If you notice the Tiffany blue hue, your eyes are not playing with you. Tiffany & Co collaborated with Fendi for a stunning collaboration featuring the T and F from each house logo on the buckle, as well as donning the signature blue shade. Take a look at our favourite looks below.

























Tory Burch pays tribute to the early ’90s

Tory Burch‘s Spring/Summer 2023 is a play on textures, layers and colours. The collection is close and personal to the designer as the silhouettes were inspired by Burch’s personal memories of the early ’90s when she first relocated to the Big Apple. As models march down Pier 76 on the Hudson River, the designs combine different fabrications and layering, proving that there is no right or wrong way to flaunt your style. In terms of colour palette, the collection mixes cool neutrals with bold splashes along with high-shine metallics. Who wouldn’t want to stride the streets with confidence when you can throw on a boxy blazer over a white tee or a dog ear-collared blouse with a duo-tone midi skirt for that everyday ensemble?

You will notice the comeback of styling a ruched bandeau over a sheer or stud metallic midi skirt – ¾ pants are on display too. Light fabrics such as shimmering lame, lace, sheer cotton knits and organza overlays are sent down the runway for that breezy summer feel. Plus, we can’t take our gaze away from the return of waist chains. The collection embraces the ’90s feel with the brand’s take on the doctor bag while highlighting its latest addition: a square shoulder bag with the Double T logo. Staying true to comfort, this season’s footwear is all about square-off soles and slingback flats.























Kate Spade New York wants you to celebrate every adventure

In celebration of the fashion house’s 30th anniversary, Kate Spade New York is celebrating every adventure, whether big or small. This season, the label is taking inspiration from the sudden moment of getting caught in the rain. Yes, we’re talking about elements of raindrops, clouds, flowers and umbrellas, which takes us to the whimsical collection we’re seeing today. Designed by Tom Mora and Jennifer Lyu, the collection infuses a fresh perspective while sticking to the brand’s house codes. As a celebration of its core DNA, a Kate Spade New York show isn’t complete without its vibrant hues and summer-ready prints. You can easily spot eccentric shades in pink, blue, green, yellow and red with eye-catching patterns in romantic blooms, polka dots, spring stripes and rain motifs. Our highlights include contrasting lines, the return of babydoll dresses, patchwork maxi dresses, and the reimagined iconic Sam bag in 100% recycled material in various colourways and embellishments. If you take a closer look, the brand has also created a hand-sketched toile of the New York City skyline.

























Tommy Hilfiger introduces his newest TH monogram with “Tommy Factory”

It’s hard to stray away from an icon’s work, especially when it’s Andy Warhol. Famed for his ’60s pop art movement, the visual artist has inspired countless creatives through his influence on pop culture. This season, Tommy Hilfiger debut his fall 2022 collection with a tribute to Andy Warhol’s iconic NYC factory. After a three-year hiatus, Tommy is back in New York City with “Tommy Factory”.

The collection introduces its latest TH monogram designed by illustrator and graphic designer Fergus Purcell. Breathing life to the upcoming fall season, the runway show features essences of the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s eras with Americana codes of contemporary, streetwear-inspired touches. As chunky cardigans and heavy wool in neutral hues take over, you can also spot relaxed silhouettes in oversized polo dresses, Bermuda pants and babydoll dresses. Apart from the powerful collection, a diverse cast of models walked the runway featuring supermodel icon Kate Moss’ daughter Lila Moss, Winnie Harlow, Amelia Gray, Duckie Thot, Julia Fox, Paloma Elsesser, Precious Lee and beyond. To honour Warhol’s celebrated Interview magazine, Tommy included former editor-in-chief Bob Calacello and Warhol’s muse and actress Donna Jordan to strut the runway. As a grand finale, legendary drummer Travis Barker closes the show with a performance of his exclusive track for “Tommy Factory”.











Puma introduces the Futrograde

We have entered the Futrograde. Puma presents an immersive runway show emphasising the past, present and future. The show debut an array of silhouettes highlighting the current collection and archival designs by showcasing over 40 bespoke pieces curated and designed by fashion designer and creative director June Ambrose. In celebration of Puma’s 75th anniversary, the spring/summer collection evokes cool elements with monogram touches, thick coats, puffer vests, bodysuits, and a luxurious take on tracksuits. We’re talking about velvet and leather fabrics, along with body-hugging fits. Ambrose honoured the brand’s heritage by transforming signature Puma designs into avant-garde silhouettes.

Hero image credit: BFA/Kate Spade New York; featured image credit: PUMA. All images are credited to the respective brands.