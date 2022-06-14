Here’s what you can buy on shopDisney in Malaysia

You can now get your hands on special Disney merchandise in Malaysia that extends beyond apparel on the newly-launched shopDisney by the Walt Disney Company South East Asia.

Disney fans can now lay their hands on everything under the Disney umbrella, including Star Wars and Marvel merchandise besides items connected to Disney and Pixar.

A curated selection of items inspired by Disney’s brands including collectibles, adult fashion and accessories, home decor, stationery, gifts, and toys are available for purchase.

Mickey Homestead Collection. (Image credit: Disney)

“shopDisney’s roll-out in Southeast Asia showcases our continued commitment to the region, expanding our retail offerings to meet consumers where they are – online,” said Dan Dossa, The Walt Disney Company’s Vice President and General Manager of Consumer Products South East Asia, India and MENA.

“An extension of Disney’s storytelling, shopDisney introduces new ways for fans in the region to connect with their favourite characters, bringing the magic closer to home,” Dossa added.

Disney said in a statement that shoppers on shopDisney can expect a reduced delivery time and weekly new arrivals to the store.

What’s on shopDisney for Malaysia shoppers

Darth Vader Sweatshirt for Adults, Star Wars (Image credit: Disney)

There are over 1,000 products available for purchase online on shopDisney, which is a one-stop e-commerce destination for authentic Disney products.

Among the products are spirit jerseys, office gear, and limited-edition dolls. Merchandise inspired by Marvel franchise movies and shows such as Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) and Hawkeye (2021) will also be available.

Turning red bowls and Mei Lee red panda figural mug. (Image credit: Disney)

Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction limited edition series and Disney x COACH collection are also available for shoppers in Malaysia on shopDisney.

Fans of Winnie the Pooh and Mickey Mouse can pick their choice of contemporary homeware inspired by the iconic Disney characters.

Disney nuiMOs plush toys are also available

The shopDisney in Singapore and Malaysia also sells Disney nuiMOs plush toys, which were first launched in Japan. The pocket-sized toys can be dressed up according to the owner’s personal choice and mood.

Disney said that the platform will stock other exclusive ranges designed by The Disney Store Japan, including the Sakura series.

The first collections are now live on shopdisney.asia/my (Malaysia) and shopDisney.sg (Singapore) at 8:00 am SGT/MYT.

(Main and Featured image credit: Disney)

This article was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore