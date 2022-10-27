7 sports watches for men that are versatile and stylish

Versatility is essential when it comes to accessories such as sports watches, that can go from day to night in a pinch.

Defined by a tasteful blend of luxurious detailing and reliable functionality in a robust design, sports watches for men are one of the most sought-after types in the world of watches. Whether one is a watch collector building his extraordinary repertoire, a novice still learning his trade or an admirer of fine horology, a stylish sports watch is on every man’s coveted wish list.

It is an exquisitely crafted timepiece designed to be durable, practical and modish to the point of being versatile enough to be styled for any occasion. Whether you’re planning to spend the day partaking in your favourite sports or heading to a formal event, a luxury sports watch never fails you.

It was back in 1972, when Audemars Piguet came out with their steel sports watch — the iconic Royal Oak that set the benchmark and defined the sports watch style in the most magnificent way, heralding an entirely new era of watchmaking. What followed was the growth and expansion of the sports watch market, with several other brands and watchmakers releasing their own timeless interpretations of the style ever since.

Choosing the best sports watches for men

Be it a traditional piece or a smartwatch like Apple watch or a Samsung Sport, be it a simple time-only watch or one with high complications and activity tracking features, sports watches come in a diverse range with a sea of options.

Always consider why you need a sports watch. Sports watches come with various features and a lot of them are designed for specific purposes with targeted features and complications. For instance, a running watch is usually enabled with GPS and tracking features that can monitor your running strength and pace to help you improve in real-time. The Garmin Forerunner 955 is one such watch. Whereas, if you’re looking for a watch that can help maintain your active lifestyle, Samsung Gear Sport would make for a better option.

It is important to know the look and appearance that you desire from your watch and where you will be wearing it. If you’re looking for a sports watch that also looks dressy, a watch like the Bovet Sportster Saguaro Chronograph can be a great pick. Similarly, if you’re an adventure enthusiast looking for a shock-resistant and tough design, a sports watch that can withstand extreme situations while tracking your vitals and performance should be your go-to.

The best sports watches for men to invest in