A look at the Speedmaster, Seamaster, and Constellation watches from Omega Days Novelties 2022

Omega Days Novelties 2022 presents several selections from the watchmaker’s Speedmaster, Seamaster, and Constellation collections.

From the Speedmaster ’57 collection, comes an octet of Speedmaster ‘57 Calibre 9906 models: four in full stainless steel and another four in stainless steel with leather strap. Available with sandblasted black (a “sandwich“ edition with recessed hour markers filled with vintage Super-LumiNova), sun-brushed green, sun-brushed blue, or varnished burgundy dial, the 40.5 mm watch is equipped with multiple chronograph functions and measures 12.99 mm in thickness – the slim profile made possible thanks to the manual-winding Calibre 9906 that allows for a thinner case and finer bezel.

Next, the Speedmaster Moonwatch Moonshine™ Gold continues to shine with its latest additions. The 42 mm watch’s sun-brushed “step” dial is offered in either green PVD or 18-karat Moonshine™ Gold, the latter with black coating on the subdials. It can be worn on either an 18-karat Moonshine™ Gold bracelet or a leather bracelet in black or green, and is powered by the Calibre 3861. Like the Speedmaster ’57, each watch features a tachymeter scale with “Dot Over Ninety” (DON).

Diving deeper into the novelty pieces, seven new models are introduced in the Seamaster Planet Ocean Ultra Deep collection, led by the sole titanium version that features a black ceramised Grade 5 titanium dial, a brushed ceramic bezel with a Liquidmetal™ diving scale, and a black NATO strap with cyan stripe that is supported by distinctive “Manta Lugs”. The other six models are crafted in the high-performance O-MEGASTEEL, paired with a white dial or a gradient dial that transitions from blue to black, or grey to black. The 45.5 mm watches powered by Calibre 8912 are tested in real ocean conditions, water-resistant to 6,000 metres and certified to meet the ISO 6425 standard.

The Seamaster Diver 300M receives a new addition that is highly distinguishable by its deep green ceramic dial, encased by a 42 mm stainless steel case that can be paired with either a stainless steel bracelet or green rubber strap. The legendary Diver 300M has been a global favourite since launched in 1993, counting James Bond among those who rely on its impressive features. It is powered by the Calibre 8800, the same movement found in the new Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M stainless steel watches that are presented with colourful new dial shades which track a smooth transition from Aqua to Terra. The 38 mm models come with dials in Atlantic Blue, Bay Green, Sandstone, Saffron and Terracotta, while the 34 mm editions feature dials in Sea Blue, Lagoon Green, Sandstone, Shell Pink and Lavender.

Last but not least, the Constellation collection sees several pastel-coloured Constellation 28 mm additions. The quartz watches come in stainless steel with dials in Blush Rose, Celestial Blue, Patchouli Blossom, and Green Matcha. Elevating the elegance are the Constellation Aventurine timepieces fitted with Calibre 8701, which, of course, feature Aventurine dials in blue, green or red, each with a matching leather strap. Its 29 mm case is crafted from full Sedna™ gold or stainless steel and Sedna™ gold, with certain models featuring a diamond-paved bezel. As for the larger-sized Constellation 41 mm, powered by Calibre 8900, it comes in four versions: white ceramic dial with blue leather strap, sun-brushed red dial with burgundy leather strap, rhodium-grey dial with brown leather strap, and sun-brushed green dial with green leather strap.