Bernhard H. Mayer: Shining bright with alluring timepieces and sophisticated jewellery

With a legacy of over 150 years, it’s little wonder that luxury brand Bernhard H. Mayer has become renowned for excellence in Swiss watchmaking. A mention of the brand conjures up images of skilfully crafted luxury timepieces that bear the hallmark of combining elegant design aesthetics with functionality.

The brand marked its sesquicentennial anniversary last year and has been a witness to the growth and evolution of the luxury industry from the late 19th century. As we’ve previously mentioned, Bernhard H. Mayer started as a business based on precious metal engraving in 1871, its eponymous founder just 28 years old at the time. His talent combined with his excellent business acumen laid the foundation for what has now become a thriving luxury business that has spanned five generations of Mayers.

The story of Bernhard H Mayer began in 1871 in the idyllic town of Black Forest, located in the southwestern German city of Pforzheim that has been famous for its jewellery and watchmaking industries since the 18th century. The Mayers were a formidable name in the numismatics industry at the turn of the 20th century, counting European royalty and nobility among its clientele. Over the course of the first half of the 20th century, the Mayer family and their business faced numerous challenges owing to two World Wars, the Great Depression, and the destruction of their factory in the bombing of Pforzheim in 1945, which left more than 80% of the town in rubbles.

Despite the turmoil, by the time the 1980s rolled around, the brand had successfully rebuilt and reinvented itself as a contender in the horological world, expanding its offerings beyond numismatics into luxury watches and specialised watch components. In the early part of the 21st century, Bernhard H. Mayer moved its base to Switzerland, firmly establishing its position in the Swiss watch industry.

While the watches under the Bernhard H. Mayer brand have gained popularity for its offerings in affordable luxury, what many people don’t realise is that watches are not the only high-end products by the brand. As a part of its natural evolution in the luxury industry, Bernhard H. Mayer expanded into jewellery in 2000.

Feminine touches found on its ladies’ watches were translated into jewellery pieces that exemplify the highest form of wearable luxury. Created by master craftsmen and designers, each piece possesses distinctive style and individuality catering to the wearers’ personal tastes.

Bernhard H. Mayer’s jewellery range comprises five curated collections: The Classics, Elemental, Energy, Pearl Icons, and Timeless Tanzanite.

The Classics is described as a collection of delicate and timeless pieces that exude luxury. Befitting the collection’s name, perennial elegance is evident in its items, such as the glorious gold Theia set, ethereal blue Doris set and sparkling diamond pendants. Elemental, meanwhile, offers exquisite pieces that epitomise modernity, creativity, and quality; namely, pendants made of yellow gold and bright diamonds crafted into simplistic, contemporary designs. Energy, described as a dynamic take on the essence and power of wearable artisanal pieces, features a pair of Harmony Bracelets, a His and Hers set, intended to balance a couple’s energy field.

Pearl Icons is a collection with minimalistic designs that highlight the elegance and timelessness of pearls, a classic choice that can often be spotted in high society. Akoya pearls (more on this below) feature prominently in each jewellery piece, juxtaposed against the brightness of yellow gold. Last but not least is the Timeless Tanzanite collection, the brand’s tribute to an exceptional African treasure. The gemstone’s shimmering blue-violet hue makes a dramatic statement when paired with yellow gold, creating truly one-of-a-kind jewellery.

As sustainability is an integral part of Bernhard H. Mayer, the brand utilises recycled gold obtained from suppliers who are members of the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC). The international not-for-profit standard and certification organisation ensures all materials are environmentally friendly and sourced ethically, thus enabling customers to acquire the same quality as brand new gold but with the added benefit of protecting Mother Nature from the harmful effects of mining.

Below we take a look at the ladies’ watches and jewellery that are among the key pieces in the Bernhard H. Mayer collections. From diamonds to pearls, each creation is a showcase of the expertise and attention to detail the brand is renowned for.

LURVE DIAMOND WATCH

A fairly new addition to the Mayer horological offerings, the Lurve Diamond Watch is one half of the twin masterpieces – the other being the just as stylishly minimalist Lurve Watch – introduced under the brand’s Lurve collection that was unveiled in December 2021.

As its name dictates, 12 full-cut diamonds (0.11 carat in total) adorn the watch’s 30 mm Silver Sunray dial, serving as indexes while lending a further touch of sophistication to its elegant visage. An emblem of Swiss horology and fine craftsmanship, the diamond-studded creation powered by Swiss Quartz – RONDA 762E exudes a timeless beauty while inherently bearing a contemporary edge thanks to its brushed/polished stainless steel 316L with rose gold PVD plated case and strap, the latter with a folding clasp buckle of the same material.

With an interestingly textured bracelet and a round case, the smooth curves of the watch inspire sensuality and strength. Its uncluttered yet enchanting dial is a prime example of elegant minimalism. The perfect marriage of classic and contemporary, it is a watch made for the modern woman whose elegance is never compromised.

LE CLASSIQUE LADIES – STAINLESS STEEL

There is something about the polished look of stainless steel that lends an androgynous charm to its wearer, hence its widespread use and respected reputation in the world of horology. When made for the ladies, stainless steel watches effortlessly generate a feminine appeal through careful coalescence of diverse materials. Among the standout pieces in Bernhard H. Mayer’s collections that best exemplify this is the Le Classique Ladies – Stainless Steel.

Its 35 mm case is crafted from high-grade brushed/polished stainless steel 316L, the same material extending to its caseback and bracelet with folding clasp buckle. The dial – an alluring blue mother-of-pearl – presents a minimalist façade punctuated by hour markers that allow easy telling of time while providing an enchanting visual contrast. Swiss Quartz – RONDA can be found nestled within the timepiece, the movement keeping the watch beating in a smooth and steady rhythm.

Its design straightforward, with details kept to a minimum, the watch balances sophistication with simplicity; making it a perfect match for ambitious women who seek the perfect amalgamation of elegance and practicality.

DIANE NECKLACE

“The pearl is the queen of gems and the gem of Queens,” the Oscar-winning actress Grace Kelly once stated. As a Hollywood royalty – and actual royalty, becoming Princess of Monaco through her marriage to Prince Rainier – the actress would know a thing or two about being a queen.

The Diane Necklace from Bernhard H. Mayer’s Pearl Icons collection will make any woman feel like one, sans having to first wed a king or prince, with its simplistic yet refined design. Pearls have long been a favourite of royalty and nobility; it is only fitting that the necklace places a single high-lustre Akoya pearl, measuring 8.5-9 mm, in the centre of attention – dazzling distinctively underneath a row of 0.09 ct diamonds that further elevates the necklace’s regal presence. An 18K Yellow Gold chain completes the stunning piece, whose sleek silhouette allows it to blend seamlessly with formal wear or stand out against more ornate evening wear.

Bernhard H. Mayer introduced the necklace just in time for the festive season last December, inducting it into its Pearl Icons collection which comprises jewellery adorned with Akoya pearls. The saltwater cultured pearls come from the Akoya oysters (Pinctada fucata martensii) that typically produce just two pearls per harvest. This not only makes these pure white beads rarer but also more precious in comparison to their freshwater counterparts. The pearls are carefully selected by the brand’s jewellery experts, integrating them into timeless designs that carry a fashionable flair with a hint of modernism.

SELENA PEARL SET

The ‘pearl’ in the Selena Pearl Set, of course, pertains to the precious bead that takes centre stage in its necklace and earring pieces. This set was introduced alongside the abovementioned Diane Necklace, but showcasing a total of five pearls instead of a single one.

The first three of the shimmering Akoya pearls can be found in the necklace, each measuring 6-8.5 mm and strung through an 18K Yellow Gold 45 cm sliding chain. An interesting point to note is that the pearls are detachable, allowing the necklace to be accessorised with either just one, two, or all three pearls. Completing the ensemble is a pair of 18K Yellow Gold earrings, from each dangles a single Akoya pearl measuring 7.5-8 mm. Worn as a whole, the set radiates a sophisticated and alluring energy that befits a contemporary woman who is ready to live life to the fullest.

“Life is made up of a few moments all strung together like pearls. Each moment is a pearl, and it is up to us to pick the ones with the highest lustre,” author Joyce Hilfer wisely said. The Selena Pearl Set encapsulates the exact sentiment, serving as a reminder of life moments that inspire and define its wearer.

