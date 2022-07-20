Bvlgari marks the Octo collection decennial celebrations with the Octo Finissimo Ultra

Bvlgari has cemented its name among watchmaking giants with the outstanding achievements of the Octo collection.

First presented in Rome in July 2012, the journey began with Octo L’Originale before expanding into Octo Finissimo (2014) and Octo Roma (2017). A powerful alliance of Swiss watchmaking prowess and Italian sophistication, Bvlgari was soon setting and breaking world records, culminating in eight historical successes in ultra-thin watchmaking.

Celebrating the decennial of the Octo collection, many guests, friends of the maison, celebrities and ambassadors joined Jean-Christophe Babin, Bvlgari CEO, to mark the occasion together in Rome. In March, the legendary Piazza della Rotonda transformed into a bridge between cultural heritage and innovation for the momentous event. The Accademia di Santa Cecilia orchestra also made its debut with a live performance led by Edoardo Giachino.

The Pantheon’s impressive façade morphed through virtual art into the perfect setting for the contemporary architectural production. The majestic screening of “TEMPLE OF LIGHT_ULTRA AT THE PANTHEON” by OUCHHH, a real-time generative artwork curated by Reasoned Art, fascinated guests. The temple of the gods of Ancient Rome became a living, breathing canvas as data extracted from the brainwaves of the conductor monitored through an EEG Headset device bloomed into never-before-seen art forms, blurring the boundary between man and machine.

Amidst the celebration, Bvlgari embraced the infinite beauty, perfection, and significance of the number eight. Surrounded by the eight columns of the Pantheon, the maison set its 8th world record with the unveiling of the Octo Finissimo Ultra, one of the world’s thinnest mechanical watches at 1.8 mm. The slim timepiece weds artistic design with ingenious technology. Barely thicker than a sheet of drawing paper, it is an extraordinary mechanical marvel that heralds the dawn of a new era in ultra-thinness.

The clever inclusion of a QR code engraved on the ratchet wheel of the watch ensures the first ten owners of the Octo Finissimo Ultra will receive an exclusive NFT artwork that guarantees the authenticity and uniqueness of the timepiece through blockchain technology. The artwork conveys the narrative of a decades-long experience in the Octo world and the creative path that led to the Octo Finissimo Ultra’s birth.

The two authentication certificates converge, one for the artwork and the other for the watch, encompassing the whole via Bvlgari Singvlarity tech. The connection represents the merger of real and virtual realities, uniting the past and future, echoing Bvlgari’s watchmaking philosophy. By defying the laws of physics through refined mechanics, the timepiece becomes a global ecosystem that reaches out into a non-physical world.

The journey to the Octo Finissimo Ultra outlines an impressive saga of world records. In 2014, Bvlgari presented the Octo Finissimo Tourbillon Manual as the thinnest hand-wound flying tourbillon. A sheer 1.95 mm, the BVL 268 calibre reflected Bvlgari’s ambition to set new standards in contemporary watchmaking. In 2016, the Octo Finissimo Minute Repeater redefined the genre with an ultra-thin 3.12 mm BVL 362 movement. With cut-out dial markers that allowed sound to pass through from the back of the timepiece, the stunning watch continued to demonstrate Bvlgari’s pioneering vision to combine technical prowess with inimitable elegance.

Later in 2017, the Octo Finissimo Automatic set a third world record for the slimmest self-winding watch on the market, with a total thickness of just 5.15 mm. The corresponding self-winding BVL 138 calibre was equally impressive at 2.23 mm thick for the 40 mm diameter timepiece. The following year, Bvlgari broke records again with the Octo Finissimo Tourbillon Automatic. A mere 3.95 mm in thickness, the automatic version of the tourbillon calibre deviated from the minimalist aesthetic of earlier Octo Finissimo timepieces. A peripheral winding rotor gives the wearer an unencumbered view of the entire movement with the ease of automatic winding.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019, Bvlgari’s Octo Finissimo Chronograph GMT Automatic took the record for the thinnest mechanical chronograph in watchmaking history. The watch boasts a modern column wheel-controlled chronograph with peripheral winding and a second time zone function within the 3.30 mm movement.

Continuing the rigorous pace amid the challenges of a global lockdown, Bvlgari launched the Octo Finissimo Tourbillon Chronograph Skeleton Automatic in 2020. The 3.50 mm thick watch features another record-breaking Bvlgari chronograph in a two-counter display alongside a tourbillon at six o’clock. Enhanced by a skeletonised dial, the complexity of the BVL 388 calibre inspires awe with its delicate complexity.

Last year, Bvlgari took its seventh world record with the Octo Finissimo Perpetual Calendar, reprising an old-world aesthetic with a futuristic class. The timepiece claimed the title as the slimmest perpetual calendar watch on the market with a thickness of 5.80 mm and an automatic BVL 305 calibre of 2.75 mm for a 40 mm diameter.

Throughout the Octo Finissimo collection, Bvlgari tells an engaging story of human intelligence, relentless passion, creativity, and triumph as it reconciles extreme slenderness with outstanding reliability and accuracy. Opening the door to an exciting new realm of possibilities as the traditional mechanical world meets the digital universe, Bvlgari invites the soul to yearn for its vision of tomorrow.

(All images: Bvlgari)