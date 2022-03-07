Catch the latest watch news and most-coveted novelties here

Watch out for these latest watches and timepieces from brands like Hublot, Roger Dubuis, and many more.

With the most pivotal trade fair in the watch industry happening later this month, various brands have emerged from the wintry slumber to get the ball rolling. Hublot in particular is moving at breakneck speed, progressively presenting new models even after a jam-packed LVMH Watch Week. In conjunction with Cortina Watch’s golden jubilee, Patek Philippe tantalises collectors with commemorative limited editions. But we have learned that there is still plenty to come from Cortina Watch across the spectrum. What’s the news and what’s new this month? Read on.

The latest watch news and hottest new watches in March 2022:

Bell & Ross x GRID Legends

Having immersed in the world of motorsport, Bell & Ross, the partner of Alpine F1 Team, takes racing to the virtual plane by signing up as the official timekeeper of GRID Legends. One of the most anticipated video games of the year, GRID Legends was released on February 25 for Xbox, PlayStation and PC. Players can look forward to possessing high-octane vehicles bearing customisable Bell & Ross liveries. The protagonist of the game, Valentin Manzi, will also be seen wearing the Bell & Ross BR03-92 Black Matte.

NOMOS Glashütte lands in Malaysia













A watch brand new to Malaysia awaits your discovery in March 2022. Joining the latest watch news, German watchmaker and Bauhaus apostle NOMOS Glashütte is making its debut at Watches of Switzerland by The Hour Glass. The Glashütte-based brand is well known among the serious and informed watch-collecting community for its range of handmade accessible luxuries.

Counting 13 families in total, all references though aesthetically distinctive resolutely preach the ideals of Bauhaus where beauty is drawn from clean, purposeful, utilitarian and symmetrical design. Whether it is encased squarely or rounded, beating an automatic or a manual movement, each creation can be described as contemporary yet timeless but not lacking in elements that make it cool and endearing. No surprise then that the brand has garnered over 150 design awards, including the coveted Red Dot Design Award and Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève, since its founding by Roland Schwertner in 1990.

Chopard Happy Hearts and Happy Moon Cortina 50th Anniversary

Chopard Happy Hearts Cortina 50th Anniversary (Image credit: Cortina)

To honour Cortina Watch’s 50th anniversary, Swiss watch and jewellery maker revered for its industry-leading sustainable practices is unveiling limited editions of its most celebrated guises – Happy Hearts and Happy Moon. While most commemorative pieces cater to men, ladies collectors will be pleased that they aren’t overlooked. To mark the launch of this stirring series, the ‘Happy Sport – Tale of an Icon’ exhibition will be held at the main atrium of Paragon Singapore, March 3–13. Chopard and Cortina previously have banded together for exclusive one-offs for the retailer’s 35th and 40th anniversaries.

An innovative way to showcase diamonds, Happy Sport broke the status quo when it debuted in 1993 when the precious gemstones were customarily anchored firmly instead of pirouetting on the dial at the flick of a wrist. Today, dancing diamonds remain a rarity and have become very much part of Chopard’s repertoire and savoir-faire.







Encased in 36mm stainless steel, the Happy Hearts Cortina 50th Anniversary timepiece is produced in 50 pieces. It houses five dancing diamonds and a red heart, symbolling Cortina’s five decades in business and the benevolence where net proceeds from the sale of this special edition will benefit the Singapore Heart Foundation.

Offered in blue aventurine, green aventurine and red mother-of-pearl, the Happy Moon Cortina 50th Anniversary collection sheathed in 18K ethical gold features a moonphase. The timepiece is available in 5 pieces for each dial variation.

Roger Dubuis Knights of the Round Table Pink Gold

In the world of automobiles, there are hypercars that shape a generation; in the horological universe, there are creations that redefine what a watch should be. The Knights of the Round Table collection embodies Roger Dubuis’ unrelenting quest in setting a new standard. Is this a timepiece or is it a work of art? The novelty is both and more, crossing over into the realms of literature, mystique, war and history. It pays homage to the knights in the fellowship of King Arthur.

While the hour and minute hands remain intact, the typical watch face has been transformed into a battlefield, where 12 mediaeval miniature 18K pink gold sculptures complete with armour and weapons take their pride of place in lieu of hour markers. They encircle an undulating battleground composed of Murano glass mosaics pieced together by hand. It stands in juxtaposition to the crimson Murano glass flange where each warrior seeks to protect. Due to the painstaking process in crafting and assembling the watch, production of the 45mm stunner is capped at 28 pieces. Two other variants in Damascus titanium and alternatively executed in Chinese zodiac are also available.

Grand Seiko Spring Drive GMT and Chronograph

The rising star of high watchmaking, Grand Seiko has carved out a niche by embracing a wholly Japanese-inspired aesthetic code while continuing to pioneer ground-breaking mechanisms. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the brand’s first-ever GMT watch and the 15th anniversary of the brand’s maiden Spring Drive chronograph, Grand Seiko welcomes the addition of two limited editions. While the GMT is made of stainless steel and chronograph from high-intensity titanium, they both sport a gratifying dial imprinted with the texture seen from the thick snow blanketing the tall mountains surrounding the brand’s Shinshu Watch Studio.

Furthermore, the blue accent is a faithful nod to the wintry skies over central Japan. The Spring Drive movement known for its unique gliding second hand and supreme accuracy forms the nexus of both watches. The GMT is limited to 1,500 pieces, while the chronograph is capped at 700 pieces.

Hublot Classic Fusion 42mm Elements











Hublot and The Hour Glass join hands for five Classic Fusion 42mm Elements special editions exclusive to the retailer. Adorned with tiger’s eye, red jasper, malachite, turquoise and lapis lazuli, the dial captures attention through its unique pattern. As the semi-precious minerals are of natural formation, each watch is also one of a kind while culturally symbolic.

Tiger’s eye is thought to ward off evil spirits, red jasper is collected for its talismanic energy, malachite represents positivity, turquoise is known for its healing powers, and lapis lazuli has been used since antiquity for its spiritual properties. The titanium case is punctuated by King Gold fragments in the shape of the iconic H screws. Each expression is offered no more than 10 pieces and the significance of which is illustrated with a “SPECIAL EDITION” “XX/10” caseback engraving.

H. Moser & Cie. Endeavour Perpetual Calendar Funky Blue

The enfant terrible of Swiss watchmaking has made the latest watch news again; this time elucidating its once highly minimalist perpetual calendar with instrumental directives. Who needs a manual or even a sales pitch? While the updated Endeavour Perpetual Calendar Funky Blue still spans 42mm, the dial is now plethorically inscribed with pointers highlighting the watch’s unique selling points. Cheeky? Funny? Absolutely. Going against the grain of the industry has always been Moser’s calling card. The watch remains one of the very few perpetual calendars featuring a crown that one can wind in both directions without risking damage. Not to mention, it possesses 7 days of power reserve. Now, that’s impressive.

