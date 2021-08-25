Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s expensive watch collection

From his lavish watch collection of Hublots, Breguet and Rolexes, here are seven watches from Cristiano Ronaldo’s personal collection.

When you have a net worth of $65 million (about RM227 million), you can certainly cherish the finest of things of life. Whether it’s super sportscars, multi-million dollar mansions, yachts or horological novelties, the Jeventus hunter, Cristiano Ronaldo is no slouch when it comes strutting his luxuries for the world to see. Being the apex of the FIFA foodchain, we’ve seen CR7 cruise in Bugattis and Lamborghinis, and we could very much expect the same level of extravagance from his watch collection.

Through his Instagram, we got a peek at a few novelties from the Cristiano Ronaldo watch collection, here are the timepieces that left us bedazzled.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s watch collection:

Hublot Masterpiece MP-09 Tourbillon Bi-axis

Let’s start off this list with something special. Costing North of $1.2 million (about RM5 million), this Hublot stunner is cased out fo 18K Rose Gold while being fully set with baguette-cut diamonds along with a rose-cut diamond for a crown. We’ve been following Hublot for a while now and we can say with confidence, this is perhaps their most complicated timepiece yet. With a self-winding in-house calibre, it offers a 5 day power reserve that can run its bi-axial tourbillon.

Cartier Santos 100 XL Chronograph

We’ve always believed that Cartier have always been a brand of an acquired taste. They’re signature clean and classy look is truly timeless in our books. Top that off with a diamond case, and you have a true spectacle. Cased in a base of white gold and bedazzled with diamonds as a factory fit, the timepiece is limited to just 5 pieces and costs a hefty $90,250 dollars (about RM380 million).

Franck Muller ‘Cintree’ Tourbillon

Reportedly, this one was crafted especially and exclusively for Ronaldo. Standing alongside his lady-love, he’s wearing the world’s only Cintree Tourbillon to feature a white gold curved case that’s 100% dial-to-buckle set with baguette-cut diamonds. There’s also a watchmaking marvel, a tourbillon that serves as the heart of the timepiece. Ronaldo hasn’t officially confirmed this, but speculations were made that the watch was sold for around $1,500,000 (about RM6.32 million).

Girard Perregaux Planetarium Tri-axial

Enjoying a lovely sunset, Cristiano Ronaldo wore a piece that actually defies gravity with its spectacular high-speed 3D rotation of its tourbillon. The GP Planetarium Tri-axial also boasts a terrestrial globe that rotates in sync with the Earth. It certainly offers an intuitive view of time all over the world. The case design houses two sapphires domes and a side opening, putting that stunning tourbillon on display for us.

Jacob & Co H24 Four Time Zone

When you’re a globethrotter like Ronaldo, a single-timezone watch can’t be enough right? Here’s him strutting a Jacob & Co H24 Four Time Zone. Usually watches would sport dual time zone complications but the guys at Jacob & Co, always like taking it to the next level. The timepiece boasts 5 crowns for each cities it keeps time of. Otherwise, it’s crafted out of rose gold and strapped on with brown leather.

Breguet Classique ‘Grande Complication’ 5349PT

Sometimes, you just don’t need a reason. Even though it might be a nice, casual evening, it doesn’t stop Cristiano from sporting a horological novelty on his wrist as if preppin’ for his next Balon D’or. With twin rotating tourbillons, this exquisite timepiece is powered by two independent tourbillons affixed by a bridge. The bezel, lugs and caseband are set with a total of 107 baguette-cut diamonds. While so, the gold chapter ring and centre plate add another 310 brilliant-cut diamonds. This horological masterpiece slates in at approx. $802,000 bucks (about RM3.38 million).

Franck Muller Diamond Tourbillon Trumps Van Cleef & Arpels

When meeting someone as special as Sheikh Hamdan, you ought to wear a special timepiece too. CR7 wore, what could be the most regal piece from his watch collection – An iced-out FM Diamond Tourbillon. Reported to cost over $1.5 million (about RM6.2 million), this timepiece is crafted with a rare technique called ‘serti mysterieux’ in French, translating to ‘Mystery Set’ – A method of setting gemstones with no visible mounting, also called ”invisible setting’.

(All images: @cristiano/IG)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.