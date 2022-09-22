Grand Seiko celebrates the Japanese spirituality of time in an exclusive and wondrous event

Prestige and Grand Seiko invited friends for an exclusive viewing of the Grand Seiko Spring Drive collection and a sumptuous dinner on this night of horological wonders.

Guests had the chance to immersive themselves in the latest novelties by Grand Seiko and discovered how the Japanese watchmaker’s newest iterations celebrate the four seasons thus capturing the nature of time.

As guests had an intimate opportunity to learn first-hand about the timepieces, some even managed to strike a smart pose or two with watches poised elegantly upon their wrists.

Enjoying a scrumptious Japanese dinner at Kampachi EQ, Equatorial Plaza, the night was a full-blown Japanese experience elevated by a matcha workshop by Oh Cha Matcha as well as premium spirits from KI NO BI Kyoto Dry Gin. The special night was also held to mark the 55 years of the Grand Seiko Style with a new Spring Drive creation inspired by the moon over the Shinshu mountains. The Grand Seiko Heritage Collection 44GS 55th Anniversary Limited Edition is offered only in 1,200 pieces and is now available in Seiko Boutiques and selected retail partners in Malaysia.

