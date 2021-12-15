Hublot and Takashi Murakami’s second collaboration is a ‘kawaii’ transparent timepiece

Takashi Murakami does a complete 180-degree in his second collaboration with Swiss luxury watchmaker Hublot, unveiling a light-hearted timepiece that is markedly different from the All Black model released earlier this year.

While still prominently featuring his emblematic smiling flower, this time around the Japanese contemporary artist switches from dark to light by replacing black case and strap with transparent ones and injecting bright colours into the flower’s design, amplifying its cheery effect.

Its jovial design an embodiment of the Japanese kawaii culture, the Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami Sapphire Rainbow watch is one that truly radiates joy.

“This partnership with Hublot has enabled me to express my creativity in what is a totally new medium for me,” says Takashi Murakami. “The mastery of the watchmaker’s technicians has opened up new fields of possibilities for my inspiration. The result is this new watch in the colours of the rainbow.”

Rubies, pink sapphires, amethysts, blue sapphires, tsavorites, yellow and orange sapphires represent the rainbow’s colours – the 487 stones set into the 12 colourful petals lending them a polychromatic effect. The smiling flower’s three-dimensional face, etched with a mischievous smile, emerges from the dial and comes to life when the petals turn under the watch crystal, a feat made possible by an ingenious ball-bearing system specially developed by Hublot’s engineers.

Measuring 45 mm in diameter, the case is cut from sapphire crystal, a technological feat pioneered by the Swiss haute horlogerie Maison. Beating within is the self-winding Unico MHUB1214 calibre, offering 72 hours of power reserve.

“Our continuing collaboration with Takashi Murakami is taking us to new lands of expression as yet unexplored by the watchmaking world,” states Hublot CEO, Ricardo Guadalupe. “In this work, artistic creation and our company’s know-how intertwine to give birth to a work of art you can wear on your wrist!”

The Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami Sapphire Rainbow watch are available now at thehourglass.com. Priced at RM450,000 each, the unique timepiece is released in a limited edition of only 100 numbered pieces.

(All images: Hublot)