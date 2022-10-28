Hyun Bin and George Clooney rev up their style with the dashing Omega Speedmaster ’57

Dashing and driven best describe the two movie stars fronting Omega’s Speedmaster ’57 campaign. George Clooney and Hyun Bin don the iconic chronograph, complementing both sides of the well-known timepiece with ease.

A long-time friend of Omega, George Clooney shares the same story with the Speedmaster, having both began their lives in the optimistic years of the space age. Hyun Bin, meanwhile, possesses a cool and modern spirit that encapsulates the constant evolution of the Speedmaster.

“The Speedmaster ’57 is known for its quality and timeless charm,” says Raynald Aeschlimann, President and CEO of OMEGA. “George Clooney and Hyun Bin are the perfect leading men to showcase these values and prove exactly how the timepiece fits with the dashing style of today.”

George Clooney wears the new Speedmaster ’57 with a PVD blue dial in the campaign, in which the Hollywood star can be seen wearing the watch while driving a vintage car near his residence around Lake Como in Italy. This nods to the racing heritage of the Speedmaster.

As for South Korean leading man Hyun Bin, who recently joined the Omega family, his confident and laid-back style shines through while shooting on location with a classic car in his home country. He wears the new Speedmaster ’57 with a black dial.

The watches are part of the eight new 40.5 mm stainless steel models included in the full Omega Speedmaster ‘57 collection, in conjunction with the Speedmaster line’s 65th anniversary. The dial – which comes in blue, black, green, or burgundy – sports a date window at 6 o’clock and a small seconds subdial at 9 o’clock. Placed at 3 o’clock is a subdial that displays 12-hour and 60-minute chronograph recorders.

Upgraded with a Master Chronometer and a slimmer profile, the thinner case measuring only 12.99 mm, the new watch takes inspiration from the legendary 1957 original that was released in the eponymous year for racing car drivers and engineers on the track. It retains signature ‘57 details, such as the brushed metallic bezel with its “Dot Over Ninety” on the blackened tachymeter scale and the characteristic Broad Arrow hands. Its vintage bracelet is equipped with Omega’s patented comfort release adjustment system. NATO and leather straps are also available for those who prefer mixing things up with different combinations.

“Speedmaster ‘57” engraving can be found on the caseback and through the sapphire crystal, the Omega Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 9906 that drives the watch can be admired. The manual-winding chronograph with column wheel and Co-Axial escapement is certified Master Chronometer by METAS and resistant to magnetic fields reaching 15,000 gauss. Featuring a rhodium-plated finish with Geneva waves in arabesque, the movement offers 60 hours of power reserve.