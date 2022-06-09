Malachite dials elevate the elegance and sophistication of Omega Trésor timepieces

With green dials emerging as one of the sought-after features on luxury watches, these two Trésor timepieces from Omega’s De Ville collection prove to be exquisite models that are sure to delight ladies looking for the perfect green-faced watch to grace their wrists.

Trésor watches have seen growing popularity in recent years, and are coveted for their diverse array of colours and materials that translate into elegantly designed timepieces perfect for any occasion. The inclusion of domed malachite dials on these two recent models adds further charm and sophistication.

Instantly recognisable for its alluring green tones, the decorative stone malachite is a material that has been cherished since antiquity and found throughout history in palaces, cathedrals and churches. The malachite dials on these watches are adorned with Roman numeral hour-markers and diamond-polished hands in 18-karat MoonshineTM Gold, Omega’s exclusive alloy that takes inspiration from the shining moonlight in a dark blue sky and emits a lighter tone than traditional yellow gold, while offering a high resistance to the fading of colour and lustre.

Encasing the mesmerising dial of each watch is a slim 36 mm case also crafted from 18-karat MoonshineTM Gold, the signature addition of 38 full-cut diamonds along the sides accentuating its soft curves. An Omega flower in red liquid ceramic is engraved on the crown, set with a single diamond. The reverse side equally captivates as the polished caseback features a mirror effect and is embellished with a metallised “Her Time” pattern. Beating within the Trésor is OMEGA Calibre 4061, a quartz movement with “Long Life” feature to maximise the autonomy of the battery. A close look at the movement will reveal its exclusive red Omega logo, rhodium plated parts and circular graining.

The elegant looks of the two Trésor models are completed by either a beautiful mesh bracelet in 18-karat MoonshineTM Gold with a silk-like pattern, or a leather strap in a shimmering green hue. As with all Omega watches, both models are offered with a 5-year warranty, which covers the repair of any material or manufacturing defects.

American model Kaia Gerber is currently the face of Trésor. The 20-year-old follows in the footsteps of her supermodel mother, Cindy Crawford, whose own decades-long partnership with Omega since 1995 had helped propel the brand to greater heights.

Gerber continues the family legacy since 2017 by exuding a classic yet youthful spirit that perfectly encapsulates the highly elegant and contemporary appeal of the modern ladies’ collection.

(Main image: Omega Trésor Moonshine™ gold on Moonshine™ gold)