New in: Watches for November 2022 from Montblanc, Audemars Piguet and more

Discover the latest launch of technical triumphs in the world of watches for November 2022.

From the latest releases to updated expressions, this month features fresh references, limited edition timepieces and a new boutique.

MB&F Lab

MB&F and The Hour Glass launched the world’s first MB&F Lab at Raffles Singapore in September. Offering a hybrid retail experience similar to that of the M.A.D.Gallery but in a more intimate setting, the MB&F Lab follows the recently revamped architectural identity with crisp, white interiors. Boutique highlights include an oversized blue reflective lens and bespoke domed glass watch display cases accompanied by custom-made Mid-Century-inspired tables and matching furniture. The modern gallery-like space allows visitors to peruse MB&F horological creations; Performance Art pieces, which are MB&F machines revisited by external creative talent; and Co-creations that are other types of machines created and crafted by other Swiss manufacturers from MB&F ideas and designs.

Montblanc Star Legacy Full Calendar

The Montblanc Star Legacy Full Calendar watch stands out for its elegant yet classic display. Still present are the distinct design codes of the Star Legacy collection, such as a railway track with dots, filet sauté along the dial periphery, date hand with a red half-moon tip, and the Montblanc exploding star guilloché pattern. The automatic Calibre MB 24.30 makes the setting of the calendar easier with two pushers, instead of the previous four. Other enhanced features are a wider moon phase aperture, better legibility of the day and month apertures, as well as an improved 50-hour power reserve. Three 42mm polished steel models are offered: two versions with black Roman numerals on a steel bracelet or blue alligator leather strap, and another with rose gold-coated hands, Arabic numerals and blue alligator strap.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Selfwinding Music Edition

To celebrate its long-standing relationship with music artists, Audemars Piguet presents five new 37mm and 43mm references in different materials: two models in titanium, two white gold gem-set variants in both sizes, and a 43mm black ceramic version. Each Tapisserie dial on the Royal Oak Offshore Selfwinding Music Edition bears the pattern of an equaliser found in recording studios. Gem-set models feature a blue aventurine dial adorned with coloured stones to depict the equipment. Both titanium models are limited editions of 500 pieces, while only 250 limited-edition pieces are available in black ceramic.

Moritz Grossmann Date Turquoise

The highlight of the Moritz Grossmann Date Turquoise is this guilloché dial in stunning turquoise. Limited to 18 pieces worldwide, it was created in collaboration with the acclaimed dial manufactory Comblémine by Kari Voutilainen. Depending on how the light falls, it creates a dynamic interplay of subtle turquoise shades that evoke sunlight shining on a body of water. Aside from the calibre 100.3 with a jumping date display boasting precision, mechanical sophistication and user-friendliness, the date scale and unique bracket shape of the date marker underpin the model’s elegance and functionality. Completing the new look is a 41mm polished stainless-steel case, another new style element of the Date range.

This story first appeared in the November 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore