Breitling launches new range of iconic Navitimer watches

Swiss luxury watchmaker Breitling has launched a series of new Navitimer watches on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the iconic model.

The new Breitling Navitimer watches come in three different case sizes — 41mm, 43mm and 46mm, of stainless steel and 18 carat rose gold.

The watches were launched in a spectacular manner in the skies between Zurich and Geneva in Switzerland on 29 March by Breitling CEO Georges Kern.

“What better place than in the air to launch this new collection,” said Kern. “The Navitimer began as a pilot’s navigational tool. Today it’s a symbol for everyone plotting their personal journeys through life. It’s rare for a watch to maintain its popularity over 70 years and still come back with an even broader appeal.”

What to know about Breitling Navitimer

Designed for pilots

Considered one of the greatest designs by Breitling, the Navitimer was created by the then company president Willy Breitling sometime in 1952. Its rotating slide rule calculator on the bezel was designed to help pilots navigate from one point to another.

In 1954, the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) made it its official timepiece and thus the association’s winged logo was emblazoned at 12 o’clock. This development gave the watch its name — Navitimer.

The watch was immensely popular with celebrities, too. Among them were musicians Miles Davis and Serge Gainsbourg besides racing drivers Jim Clark and Graham Hill.

Therefore, Kern said, “We don’t throw the term ‘icon’ around lightly. The Navitimer is one of the most recognisable watches ever made. It’s on collectors’ lists of the greatest watches of all time.”

Features of new Breitling Navitimer watches

The necessary features of the original Navitimer watch, such as the rotating slide rule and AOPA wings at 12 o’clock, have been retained in the new iterations.

The new Navitimer comes in a range of different dial colours, including blue, green and copper. There are also the traditional white and black dials. Wearers get a choice of straps — semi-shiny alligator or seven-row metal bracelet. The date is now visible at the 6 o’clock position.

The metal elements have alternating polished and brushed finishes. The watches are COSC-certified Breitling Manufacture Caliber 01. Backed by a five-year warranty, the watches have 70 hours of power reserve.

The price of the new Breitling Navitimer watches starts at USD 9,000 (MYR 37,840 approximately).

(Main and Featured images: Breitling)