New watches to covet this July 2022, from Piaget to Jaeger-LeCoultre

New timepieces are dropping this month, and here is everything you need to know about the new watches in July 2022.

On the hunt for the perfect gift, or are you just curious about what timepieces made it on our list this month? Our curated guide includes limited-edition watches and the ultimate summer piece to own for your night galas and soirees. From Jaeger-LeCoultre’s unique timepiece as a tribute to art to a revamped piece in celebration of an expedition, you’re in for a treat.

New watches to expect in July 2022:

Jaeger-LeCoultre The Reverso Tribute Hokusai’ Amida Falls’





Kicking off our guide to the latest watches for July 2022 is Jaeger-LeCoultre’s The Reverso Tribute Hokusai’ Amida Falls’. As an ode to Asian art, Jaeger-LeCoultre presents the signature Reverso Tribute with a unique Enamel honouring the 19th-century Japanese master Katsushika Hokusai. Limited to 10 pieces, the beautiful timepiece is a divine work of art. Hokusai fans will immediately notice the miniature reproduction of The Amida Falls in the Far Reaches of the Kisokaidō Road. The Reverso Tribute dial includes faceted applique hour-markers, Dauphine hands, and a 42 hours power reserve. To complement the miniature painting on the case back, the emerald green dial is adorned with a guilloche lozenge pattern and a translucent Grand Feu enamel and wrapped in a black alligator strap. Unfortunately, this timepiece is only available in Japan.

Hublot Big Bang Unico Summer Purple

Check out Hublot’s Big Bang Unico Summer if purple is your favourite hue. The summer-ready timepiece is versatile for casual events and a dressier soiree. The 42mm statement timepiece is created with satin-finished aluminium on the case and bezel, while the caseback is forged from lightweight titanium. Apart from that, the 72 hours power reserve features a sleek column-wheel peeping through the open-worked dial. Two straps are available: a velcro strap with matching stitching and secure sports clap and the brand’s signature natural rubber strap.

Bell & Ross BR 05

Introduced in 2019, the BR 05 Artline is a modern yet refined take on the iconic BR 05 silhouette. The latest variation adopts the BR 05 signature round within the square design and integrated bracelet. Taking inspiration from aviation instruments, the newest timepiece is a tribute to speed and aerodynamics, thanks to the fluid lines. What sets this watch apart from the timeless timepiece is its folded metal case, a sunburst ruthenium grey on the dial and the sleek decorated gadroons lines that flow from the bezel down to the bracelet. The 40mm is powered by an in-house self-winding BR-CAL 321 calibre. Limited to 250 pieces, the beautiful timepiece is exclusively on sale in Bell & Ross boutiques.

Piaget The Extravagant Touch

Piaget’s latest Solstice collection is an elegant blend of the Maison’s founding principles: excellence and creativity. Taking inspiration from Haute-Couture silhouettes, The Extravagant Touch combines a touch of luxury with the brand’s exceptional stones on the iconic Dazzling Swirl timepiece. Beautifully adorned with shining feathers, the brilliant tourbillon movement watch mimics the motion of a twirling dress while adding a dose of playfulness. Plus, the feathers can also be swapped as earrings.

Tudor Ranger

Tudor unveils a fresh new look to the classic Ranger to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the British North Greenland Expedition. Equipped with Manufacture Calibre and a 39mm case, the Ranger features a clasp with a rapid adjustment system. The dial with Arabic numerals at 3, 6, 9 and 12 o’clock remains the same. Although, it does not stray away from the 1960 variation of the signature timepiece. To complete the look, choose an olive-green bracelet with two red stripes, natural rubber and textured leather strap bracelet with white stitching or a satin-brushed steel bracelet.

All images are credited to the respective brands. Hero & featured image credit: Piaget.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur.