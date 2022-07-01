Omega shines spotlight on women who inspire in female-focused campaign

Omega continues its historic bond with women through its new female-focused My Choice campaign, featuring recognisable faces from diverse backgrounds and multiple disciplines who have all excelled in their own way.

The strong family of female stars selected to represent the brand across the globe comprises actresses Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, So-hee Han and Dongyu Zhou; models Kaia Gerber and Kiko Mizuhara; and legendary athlete Allyson Felix.

The campaign features the aforementioned women donning Omega watches matching their strong and unique personalities, along with personal quotes from each. “I get to be powerful, playful, try on moods. Looks, eras, styles… but at the heart of it all… is me,” says Nicole Kidman, the Oscar-winning (to name one of her many accolades) actress who lends her voice to speak up for the rights of women and children.

“Being free to make choices can be a mystery. But that’s magical, and I love that side of me,” Zoë Kravitz, who most recently impresses as Catwoman in “The Batman”, asserts. “I know who I am, where I came from, and where I’m going – at all times,” states So-hee Han, star of Netflix’s South Korean series “My Name”. “In many cases, it’s best just to be yourself. Let everyone see your uniqueness,” advises Dongyu Zhou, the youngest actress to receive Best Actress at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards, the 39th Hong Kong Film Awards and 33rd Golden Rooster Awards.

“Being yourself is complicated – and that’s a good thing,” assures Kaia Gerber, who continues the Omega legacy set by her supermodel mother, Cindy Crawford. “To truly be yourself, you must be willing to change and grow. Time will reveal all,” Kiko Mizuhara, who started her modelling career at age 12, advises. “It’s not about finding yourself, it’s about creating yourself. I like to be open to possibilities – keep things moving,” says Allyson Felix, the most decorated athlete in the history of track and field.

For more than 100 years, Omega has delivered ladies’ timepieces of true reliability, beauty and versatility, which have helped to support everyone from nurses and aviators, through to artists and actresses. In this women campaign, 12 different watches are highlighted from the four collections: De Ville, Seamaster, Speedmaster and Constellation.

From De Ville comes the Mini Trésor watches, two iterations boast gold from case to strap (one with malachite dial, the other with gold) and another features straps adorned with flower prints. The Seamaster Aqua Terra lives up to its nautical inspirations with its waved blue dial, while the Speedmaster 38 mm presents a “cappuccino” coloured dial with oval subdials.

Seven watches hail from the Constellation collection, two of which are the pastel-coloured Constellation 28 mm (in blush rose and patchouli blossom, respectively). The Constellation Co-Axial Master Chronometer features a mother-of-pearl dial that contrasts beautifully with the gold on it, the Constellation Aventurine’s striking dial is made from the eponymous blue stone, and the gold Constellation Master Chronometer comes with a dial in either mother-of-pearl or sun-brushed champagne. Last but not least, the Constellation Small Seconds displays a burgundy dial that nods to the historic colour of the Omega brand, with iconic Constellation features seen in the claws and half-moon facets.