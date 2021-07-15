Pasha de Cartier redefines a classic for a new generation of high achievers

The history of the Pasha watch saga began over forty years before the Pasha de Cartier ascended to cross-generational prominence.

A watch dating back to 1943 and extracted from the archives was the source of inspiration for the Pasha de Cartier, known for its powerful lines, protective gold grid over the crystal, Art Deco-style Arabic numerals, crown cover and clous carré. The name and style paid homage to Thami El Glaoui, the Pasha of Marrakesh – a lover of fine watchmaking and lifelong patron of Louis Cartier.

The iconic Pasha de Cartier 38 launched in 1985. The horological masterpiece is recognisable for its generous diameter, chained crown and luminous charm in yellow gold that helped it quickly become a heritage piece. The extroverted design complemented the hedonistic spirit of the era.

In time, women clamoured to adopt the style from men, attracted to the power it exudes. Soon, the watch found its way to the cover of women’s magazines, a popular choice among fashion editors appreciative of the highly contemporary and ultra-visible design. As women make strides forward, they want it to be known: the Pasha de Cartier became a powerful signature and symbol of success that expresses liberation and accomplishment.

These are some of the reasons why this timepiece has been an icon since its creation. With so much demand, the timepiece has inspired a myriad of Cartier variations. In 1995, the Pasha C became the first steel watch from Cartier until 1998, when the Pasha 32 took a different turn with an undeniably feminine façade. In 2005, the world saw the premiere of the Pasha 42 offered titanic dimensions. Later in 2009, Miss Pasha presented a 27mm mini version bursting with joy and colour.

With so much style, character and energy, the Pasha watch has always appealed to big thinkers. Today, Pasha de Cartier resonates with a new generation of strong singular individuals redefining success in their unique way.

The 2020 Pasha de Cartier

In 2020, the maison breathed new life into the Pasha de Cartier, retaining the old charm of non-conform design while infusing a new spirit of modernity. The square within a circle remains, framed with four Arabic numerals, four Clous de Paris and a chained crown cover.

The new timepiece is available in two sizes, 41mm with the date and 35mm without the feature. While both variations are available in steel, yellow, and pink gold versions are available for the large and small models, respectively.

With a delicate chain linked to the case, the crown cover removes to expose the winding crown. The crown is set with the choice of a blue spinel or sapphire, adding preciousness to the heirloom-worthy masterpiece. For an added touch of personalisation, the new watch makes room for a hidden engraving. Just below the crown cover, initials may proclaim ownership and eventually add history to the timepiece.

The new model runs on Cartier calibre 1847MC, designed and manufactured in-house at La Chaux-de-Fonds in Switzerland. The movement is visible via a transparent case back, with a power reserve of 40 hours. It is water-resistant up to a depth of 100m and is impervious to magnetism.

Thanks to an adaptation of Cartier’s QuickSwitch system, the new watch offers wearers the ease of interchangeable straps. In the scenario of steel bracelets, this feature is enhanced with the SmartLink system, enabling the bracelet’s adjustment without the need for extra tools. The links may be added or removed through the push of a button.

Strikingly quirky, the Pasha de Cartier continues to make a bold statement and inspire awe while retaining a strong sense of identity that respects its origins. The Pasha watch saga will always be a part of the maison’s cult pieces – an ageless icon loved by both men and women alike.

