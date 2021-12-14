Rado’s timeless luxury watches for men and women are perfect for memorable Christmas gifts

When it comes to memorable Christmas gifts, there’s nothing quite like beautiful and classic watches from Rado. Their selections are perfect for the loved ones in your life with timeless designs and exquisite craftsmanship.

Feel the Moment range:

This special Christmas range by the Swiss watchmaker Rado was inspired by the special moments of the Christmas season – such as the sheer magic of the holidays, glow of candles, and eyes lighting up when gifts chosen with great care by our loved ones are unwrapped. Feel and embrace the moment with these unforgettable gifts.

Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic



The Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Rado comes in a superb design based on the vintage character of the 1962 original, fashioned in pathbreaking high-tech ceramic, and a precise Swiss-made automatic movement.

The dial’s tinted black sapphire crystal offers subtle views of the mechanical heart and its fine decorative finishes – a sight that not only connoisseurs of precision mechanics will appreciate.

Complementing this festive attire is the Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic’s charming appeal, varying from sporty to elegant. The rotating bezel in hardened stainless steel or stainless steel with rose gold-coloured PVD offers a touch of brilliance, contrasting nicely with the black high-tech ceramic. An unforgettable gift that is certain to light up the eyes of watch fans everywhere.

True Square Open Heart



The Rado True Square Open Heart evokes the beauty of a special moment between loved ones, captured in a watch: the filigree cut-outs in the dial offer fine views of the mechanical heart, the exquisitely decorated R734 automatic movement. This truly “open-hearted” sight, combined with the watch’s gently rounded corners, is an expression of pure extravagance.

At the same time, the unique properties of high-tech ceramic ensure a smooth feel and an incomparably pleasant wearing experience. Brilliant rose gold-coloured accents in combination with black high-tech ceramic, or the white version’s gold-coloured elements and sparkling diamonds, make these truly eye-catching watches, and a festive luxury for a woman and her man.

Watches from Rado’s Florence Collection:

Rado has also taken a fresh look at its Florence collection, named after the Italian city at the heart of the Renaissance. Like Renaissance artists themselves, the new Florence Classic collection takes inspiration from the enduring beauty of classical Greek and Roman art and architecture.

They are presented in sets of complementary men’s and women’s models with slim profiles and tapered seven-link bracelets, ideal for a gift for couples.

This re-interpretation of the popular Rado line presents a number of finely finished new design elements, immediately evident in the elegant pair featuring a black lacquered dial held in a polished stainless steel case and bezel beneath a curved sapphire crystal with newly developed bevelled and metallised black edges.

Rhodium-plated hands glide above four full-cut diamonds set as indexes at hours 3, 6, 9 and 12. Their sparkling presence is underscored and celebrated in the new Florence Classic collection by the return, of the famous Jubilé logo. First used to indicate the use of genuine top-class – rather than synthetic – diamonds, its reappearance is an elegant evocation of the brand’s past and present dedication to the highest quality in materials and design.

The logo is printed here in a silver hue above the date window at 6 o’clock. This classic Rado model is further enhanced by the use of polished stainless steel for crown and bracelet, the latter a true 7-link version with newly designed lugs.

A second pair presents the curved sapphire crystal with bevelled and metallised yellow gold-coloured band surrounding a sun-brushed white dial with yellow gold-coloured hands and indexes mounted at 3, 6, 9 and 12 o’clock.

The yellow-gold colour of the bezel, crown and metallisation band is reprised on the polished stainless steel bracelet with three alternating middle links in yellow gold PVD. These are only two of the 7 pairs – 14 models in all – comprising the new Florence Classic collection.

Still can’t decide? Check out Rado’s gift finder for a tailored selection based on your budget and needs.



All images by Rado.