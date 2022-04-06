Richard Mille’s RM 037 blends luxury aesthetics with revolutionary watchmaking techniques

Richard Mille first launched the RM 037 in 2014 as a wholly feminine interpretation of the original unisex RM 037.

The objective was to synthesise a timepiece that culminates the wealth of the brand’s savoir-faire, resulting in a creation that combines beauty with technical ingenuity. It is time to appreciate the finer details of the aesthetic and mechanical mastery of one of the Swiss watchmaker’s most spectacular models.

In terms of movement, the RM 037 features the first in-house designed calibre of the brand, uniting the prestige and technicalities of watchmaking with a highly contemporary appearance. The calibre CRMA1 plays with visual juxtapositions, combining satin-like surfaces with chamfered, blasted and polished areas. The contrast emboldens with the inclusion of rare black polishing, making every detail of the movement a sensual pleasure to behold.

The unique crown system allows the integrity of the movement to be fully guaranteed and shielded from external forces since it does not use a classical crown attachment extending into the core of the movement’s heart. With this, the distinctive crown is impossible to dislodge. With the novel profile for the teeth of the wheels in the going train, a free-sprung balance and variable rotor geometry, the RM 037 is a classic Richard Mille expression in its futuristic features.

In terms of appearance, the skeletonised movement baseplate with bridges in black PVD treated grade-5 titanium gives the RM 037 a cutting edge look and feel. The sizable date at the 12-hour forms from two skeletonised, rotating discs and a function selector that allows the wearer to adjust between winding, neutral or hand-setting without moving the crown into different positions.

Two pushers that resemble teardrops rest between the 10- and 11-hour on one side of the case for date adjustment, while the other resides between the 4- and 5-hour as a function selector. The thoughtful design provides easy access to the functions, with the action chosen reflected in a small window between the 3-hour and 4-hour mark, indicated as H, N or W.

The stunning case of the RM 037 is available with an 18K red gold caseband with highly scratch-resistant ceramic bezels in white ATZ and black TZP. The model also offers entire cases in 18K red or white gold, flourished by a rich accompaniment of stone setting and dials varying in precious and semi-precious materials such as diamond, onyx, pearl and jasper.

While it has been eight years since Richard Mille celebrated the “Year of the Woman,” the Swiss watchmaker has continued to enhance the RM 037 as a core collection of ladies’ timepieces. Newer additions of the RM 037 currently includes the RM 037 Carbon TPT gem-set, RM 037 black ceramic, RM 037 automatic white ceramic and the RM 037 in white gold with a snow setting.

The RM 037 automatic white ceramic is particularly stunning as the model combines white ceramic, mother-of-pearl and white gold for the first time. Delicate and warm, the complex shapes of the white ATZ ceramic bezel and caseback require a lengthy diamond grinding process to forge. This ATZ ceramic forms with aluminium oxide powder tubes injected at a pressure of 2,000 bar.

The high-pressure injection process maximises rigidity by 20-30% while reducing its porosity. The result is a flawless, hypo-allergenic ceramic that is one of the hardest materials in the world after diamonds. Resistant to scratches, shocks and abrasion, the eternally white watch suits a woman leading an extraordinarily active lifestyle.

Richard Mille may be known for their remarkable timepieces, but the watchmakers are also master gem-setters. The RM 037 in white gold with snow setting exemplifies this proficiency. The seemingly haphazard arrangement of stones of varying diameters from 0.5 to 1.6 millimetres creates a seamless glittering canopy that catches the light like snowflakes in the sun.

The Swiss watchmakers go a step further in perfecting their gem-setting prowess, leading the way by setting stones in NTPT carbon. NTPT carbon is a signature feature of Richard Mille watches, lending a powerful appearance while ensuring optimal protection for the calibre. Unlike gold, which can be worked directly with tools to create the prongs that will hold the stones, the steely hardness of NTPT carbon requires special machinery. The result is a watch like the RM 037 Carbon TPT gem-set that captures attention with the striking contrast of clear diamonds and matt carbon contours.

The RM 037 easily reflects the Richard Mille hallmark with its extreme technical flair, sophistication and superior hand finishing. A revolutionary model that continues to command recognition in high-end Swiss watchmaking spheres, this avant-garde creation effortlessly weds beauty with intelligence. The RM 037 is absolutely the timepiece for elite women as it captures luxury aesthetics with Haute horology in a way no other model has.

(All images: Richard Mille)

This story was first published Prestige Malaysia’s April 2022 issue. To read the latest issue, pick up a copy from the nearest newsstand or subscribe on Magzter.