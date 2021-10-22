Swiss Watch celebrates 20 years of success with the return of Art of Time

The 7th edition of Art of Time, the signature timepiece event of Swiss Watch, currently runs until this 31 October at the centre court of premier retail landmark, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

This comes just in time as Malaysia sees itself returning to some semblance of normality, with SOPs gradually being loosened and the nation begins to resume activities halted by the various stages of lockdowns during the pandemic. Horology enthusiasts would especially appreciate the perfect timing of the exhibition, headlined by many of today’s leading watch brands.

Ever since its conception in 2011, Art of Time has remained as Malaysia’s most unique timepiece showcase, this year being no exception, though bearing an even bigger significance as this edition marks a momentous occasion in the luxury watch retailer’s history: its 20th anniversary.

Executive directors Sharan, Ashvin and Mukesh first ventured into watch retailing two decades ago when an opportunity presented itself in the form of a watch concession offered by the then newly-renovated Penang International Airport. Coming from a business that originally focused primarily on textile trade, namely the 1935-established Valiram, the three brothers had a plethora of challenges to overcome to get to where they are today, but it is apparent that their hard work and diligence have ultimately paid off.

“We are proud of how the business has grown and we are thankful for the loyal following of our customers who not only come to us to enrich their collections but also recommending their friends to start their horology journey with Swiss Watch,” says Ashvin. “More importantly, celebrating Swiss Watch’s 20th anniversary is also a celebration of people who have played a huge part in our success as a multifaceted retailer.”

Following the successful opening of the Swiss Watch boutique at the Penang International Airport, a second boutique opened at KLIA in 2002, followed by a third at Pavilion KL in 2008. Aside from the multi-brand boutiques, the group also operates standalone specialist boutiques, this includes opening Rolex and IWC Schaffhausen at Pavilion KL in 2007, taking over Rolex at KLCC in 2009, and opening a flagship Swiss Watch boutique at Singapore’s Resorts World Sentosa. In recent years, the group has further expanded its reach to include Australia and Thailand.

At Art of Time 2021, Swiss Watch collaborates with Anniketyni Madian and Nor Tijan Firdaus, two highly respected personalities in the local art scene who use their art forms to highlight important issues such as sustainability and social change, to produce two distinctive art pieces portraying the artists’ respective interpretation of time.

Spread across 4,273 sq ft, Swiss Watch presents an immersive, contemporary gallery headlined by Arnold & Son, Bell & Ross, Breitling, Graham, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Tudor, Ulysse Nardin and Zenith.

Digital technology comes into play with the introduction of AR Watches, integrated with a specially designed photobooth located at the entrance of Pavilion KL, which allows shoppers to experience having AR versions of watches from 10 participating brands on their wrists using their smartphones. Insta-worthy snaps posted online, with the hashtags #SwissWatch20Years and #ArtofTime2021, stands to win a timepiece worth RM20,000 or more.

Register for Art of Time 2021 at www.swisswatchgallery.com.my/artoftime/