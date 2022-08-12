Three-dimensional dial elevates the aesthetic of Corum’s Admiral 42

The striking dial with the three-dimensional Grenadier Fendu motif, which is unique and proprietary to Corum, may not be an anomaly in the Admiral Automatic range but it has only previously been seen on the 38 mm and 45 mm watches.

The introduction of six Admiral Automatic 42 timepieces with the distinctive design marks the first time it is spotted on the 42 mm models. Designed in-house by the Corum team in La Chaux-de-Fonds in 2019, it lends an elegant and unmistakable appearance to the Admiral watches.

Aside from admiring the unique motif, one may also take time to appreciate the dial’s other notable features, such as its outer chapter flange with the highly recognisable nautical pennants transferred in outlined format and minute indexes, applied hour markers and white Super- LumiNova coated Dauphine skeletonised hands. A date window appears at 3 o’clock, while a subsidiary small seconds dial is located at 6 o’clock. The sapphire crystal is treated with an anti-reflective coating for higher legibility.

Two dial colours are offered on the six Admiral Automatic 42 watches, namely a rich Mediterranean Sea blue and a striking midnight black, each available in three models: stainless steel case and bracelet; stainless steel case with colour-coordinated alligator leather strap; stainless steel case with 18-karat 5N rose gold bezel and crown and colour-coordinated alligator leather strap with triple folding clasp.

Through the caseback, the automatic CO 395 calibre that powers the watch can be admired. Beating at 4 Hz, the movement offers a 42-hour power reserve. The screwed in caseback additionally ensures that the watches are water resistant to 100 meters.

Watches in the Admiral collection are easily distinguished today by their unique 12-sided or dodecagonal case shape, but some may not know that when the first Admiral watch was revealed in 1960, it sported a square look. The creation of the watch came about through Corum’s collaboration with the America’s Cup reenactment race organisation, who held its inaugural race in 1957 to celebrate the 1851 America’s Cup regatta, which is the oldest international sailing competition today. It was only two decades later, in 1980, that the dodecagonal case shape was introduced, along with the coloured sailing pennants. The Admiral has borne these distinct features ever since.

Corum’s long history with maritime sailing informs the direction of the Admiral collection’s designs, lending the watches under it a sporty yet sophisticated charm. It is easy to see why Admiral timepieces, even decades later, remain favoured by everyone, whether seabound or not. Over the years, Corum continues to create visionary evolutions that are always inspired by marine races and sailing, setting the standard for master of the seas timepieces.

This story appears in our 2022 annual watch supplement, Cachet. For more watch stories, pick up a copy in store or subscribe on Magzter.