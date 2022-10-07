Times are Changing: Luxury Watches Reinvented

As demand for luxury watches continues to soar, our favourite marques continue to reimagine new timepieces for the new generation. We round up this season’s latest watch releases, from the Piaget Polo to TAG Heuer’s Red Carerra.

Luxury watches reinvented

Piaget Anyone for Polo

Piaget

Montblanc Get Smart

Montblanc

Montblanc’s Summit 3 is the latest evolution in the brand’s foray into smartwatches, and its lightweight titanium case and configurable faces make this newcomer more versatile than ever. Powered by Google’s latest WearOS, it offers endless personalisation, including dial designs inspired by Montblanc’s Geosphere, Bohème or 1858 collections. In grey, black or bi-colour cases, it’s supplied with straps in both black rubber and calf-leather straps, the latter in racing green on the two-tone version.

Grand Seiko Blue Steel

Grand Seiko

Grand Seiko is celebrating its 55th anniversary yet again, this time with the limited-edition 44GS from the Heritage collection, featuring a deep blue dial in a 40mm steel case, and powered by a hand-wound Spring Drive movement with 72-hour reserve and +/- one second a day accuracy. Our view? Gorgeous.

TAG Heuer Red Racer

TAG-Heuer

TAG-Heuer’s been going big on colour lately, and this limited-edition Carrera Chronograph with fiery red dial really does hit the spot. In a 39mm steel case, which suits current trends perfectly, this 600-piece interpretation of Jack Heuer’s motorsports-inspired classic will fit just about any men’s wrist (and some women’s too), and features a red sunray dial with three snailed subdials and luminous rhodium-plated hands and indexes – and, mercifully, there’s no date window to clutter things up. Power is supplied by the automatic Calibre 02, which provides up to 80 hours of juice and whose Geneva stripes and skeletonised oscillating weight (resembling an alloy road wheel) can be seen through the case back. Adding to the desirability is the engraving “one of 600”. It’s available only at TAG-Heuer boutiques.

This story first appeared on Prestige Hong Kong.