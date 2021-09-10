Trend Watching: Diamond watches to spark joy in your life

These diamond watches are essentially jewelleries that can help you tell time, while adding a little (or a lot of) sparkle to your style. Let’s take a closer look at each of these diamond-studded timepieces.

CHOPARD

Happy Sport

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend and any girl would be happy to sport this on her wrist. While Chopard’s Happy Sport models are renowned for their diamond-studded looks, this jewellery version kicks its luxury aesthetics up a notch with its case, bezel, link bracelet and folding clasp that are made of ethical 18 karat white gold entirely set with diamonds. It also features a mother-of-pearl dial adorned with a guilloché center and five dancing diamonds. Measuring 33 mm in diameter, its redesigned case achieved its more comfortable proportions based on the golden ratio, calculated in direct relation to the diameter of the Chopard 09.01-C movement that powers the brand’s ladies’ watch collection.

PIAGET

Limelight Gala Precious Rainbow





A first in Piaget’s history, which sees the brand creating a rainbow setting with a mesmerising arrangement of progressively-sized, coloured gemstones on its watch’s bezel. Five brilliant-cut green tsavorites and 37 brilliant-cut coloured sapphires ranging from red to orange, yellow, blue, indigo and violet are set on the bezel of the 32 mm case made in 18 karat rose gold, which comes with matching dial and bracelet that are hand-engraved with the brand’s signature Palace Décor. The Piaget manufacture self-winding mechanical movement (501P1) that powers the watches in the Limelight Gala collection is displayed via the watch’s sapphire caseback.

CHANEL

J12 Electro Star





Sparkling subtly on the sides of its 18 karat white gold bracelet, set with 342 baguette-cut diamonds, are 160 baguette-cut rainbow sapphires, adding an unobtrusive touch of colours to Chanel’s nearly all-white J12 Electro Star. The same 18 karat white gold also features on the case, set with 22 baguette-cut diamonds and 55 baguette-cut rainbow sapphires with a sapphire caseback; the bezel, set with 46 baguette-cut diamonds; the crown, set with one brilliant-cut diamond; and the dial, set with 168 baguette-cut diamonds. Available in a limited edition of 12 pieces, the diamond watch is powered by the self-winding Manufacture movement Caliber 12.1, chronometer-certified by the COSC (Official Swiss Chronometer Testing Institute).

BULGARI

Serpenti Misteriosi Cleopatra Cuff Watch





Bulgari makes a dazzling statement with this majestic timepiece, a hypnotic and alluring abstract interpretation of the iconic serpent it is named after. Eight facetted hexagonal stones, comprising two citrines, two amethysts, one aquamarine, one tourmaline chrome, one tanzanite and one peridot, decorate the 18 karat rose gold High-Jewellery cuff watch made of hexagonal scales set with snow-set diamonds. A quartz movement is housed in the 20 mm 18 karat rose gold case, while a full pavé dial hides behind a facetted hexagonal transparent rubellite of over 5 carats.

CARTIER

Panthère Songeuse Watch





The emblematic feline the jeweller has proudly featured for over a century now is dazzlingly presented in this exceptional timepiece. Over a thousand brilliant-cut diamonds (4.57 carats) are hand-set on the 28.4 mm case, dial and panther head upon 18 karat rhodium-finish white gold. Its bracelet is set with 325 brilliant-cut diamonds (9.15 carats), and delicate pear-cut emerald eyes, black onyx nose and sapphire spots bring the animal to life in this brilliant quartz movement piece further enhancing its symbolic prowess. The artisanal technique captures the delicate exercise of transposing the art of jewellery to the scale of watchmaking.

(Main image: Bulgari, Other photos: Respective brands)