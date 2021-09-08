Trend Watching: Green dial watches to make you stand out

Make others green with envy when they see you sporting one of these green dial watches. The lush colour of the dial will undoubtedly ensure you stand out from the crowd.

AUDEMARS PIGUET

39mm Royal Oak “Jumbo” Extra-Thin

It was in the 1970s that Audemars Piguet first employed colourful stone dials, in brown, green and blue tones. Two decades later, a new generation of lively and expressive dials was born and has become part of the brand’s collections ever since. Now for the first time in its 15202 collection, the brand presents the 39 mm “Jumbo” with a full 950 platinum case and bracelet, as well as a smoked green dial with sunburst pattern. The ‘extra-thin’ in its name is derived from its thickness that measures only 8.1 mm. Contrasting against the green dial are white gold applied hour-markers and Royal Oak hands with luminescent coating, providing higher visibility in dim light. The selfwinding Manufacture Calibre 2121 fitted with a 22 karat gold oscillating weight lies at the heart of the striking timepiece.

PATEK PHILIPPE

5711/1300A-001 Nautilus

Baguette-cut diamonds are often paired with precious metal but Patek Philippe opts to match them with stainless steel instead in its new version of the Nautilus 5711 model. A row of 32 Top Wesselton baguette-cut diamonds, each with a slightly trapezoidal shape instead of rectangular, accentuate the distinctive shape of the octagonal bezel with the rounded corners. Illuminated by the fire of the diamonds is the new olive-green dial, introduced this year with the Ref. 6711/1A-014, which is enhanced by the typical Nautilus horizontally embossed motif and sunburst decoration. The transparent sapphire case-back reveals the self-winding Caliber 26-330 S C that powers the watch. Definitely a standout amongst the green dial watches out there.

BREITLING

Premier B09 Chronograph 40

A Pistachio green dial encased in stainless steel, paired with a gold-brown alligator leather strap with folding clasp, ensures that this eye-catching Premier Heritage Chronograph stands out as much for its aesthetics as it does for its functions. As part of the collection inspired by the inventive spirits of Breitling’s founders, the 40 mm watch features vintage-inspired hands and Arabic numerals, as well as a mechanical hand-wound winder like its 1940s predecessors. Visible through this COSC-certified chronometer’s sapphire crystal caseback is the Breitling Manufacture Caliber B09, which is based on the brand’s flagship self-winding Manufacture Caliber 01.

TUDOR

Black Bay Fifty-Eight 18K

This tribute to the brand’s popular watches from the 1950s is made in 18 karat yellow gold – a first for a Tudor divers’ watch. The 39 mm case is entirely satin-finished for a matt effect, its elegance further emphasised by the rich “golden green” tones of the dial and bezel. The characteristic angular “Snowflake” hands, a signature design trait introduced by the brand in 1969, are also in 18 karat yellow gold, as are the appliqués of the hour markers. Visible through the sapphire crystal open caseback, another first in a Tudor divers’ watch, is the Manufacture Calibre MT5400 that powers it. The self-winding mechanical movement with bidirectional rotor system is certified as a chronometer by the COSC (Official Swiss Chronometer Testing Institute). Two straps, each with an 18 karat yellow gold buckle, are included: a domed dark brown alligator strap and an additional green Jacquard fabric strap with gold band.

(Main image: Tudor, Other photos: Respective brands)