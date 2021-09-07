Trend watching: Rainbow watches to brighten up your wrist

Feeling a little grey? Let’s take a look at some of the best rainbow watches this year that can add a pop of colour to your life and put a bright smile on your face.

The Streamliner Perpetual Calendar from H. Moser & Cie tracks seasons in simplicity Style The Richard Mille RM 65-01 Chronograph is an athlete’s watch Style

RICHARD MILLE

RM 07-01 Automatic Coloured Ceramics

The three models in the new RM 07-01 Coloured Ceramics collection are perhaps the watchmaker’s most graphic and colourful capsule collection yet. With brand new 31.4 mm ceramic case colours and playful graphic dial elements, the watches — Pastel Blue with olive-aqua rubber strap, Pastel Pink with cerulean-lilac rubber strap, and Pastel Lavender with coral-tangerine rubber strap — are limited to an edition of 50 timepieces each. Animated by the skeletonised automatic winding CRMA2 in-house movement, the rhodium-plated red-gold dial element at the centre of each RM 07-01 is part of a motif that is part botanical, part sunburst and part Art Deco. The segmented central dial plates are assembled from inserts of ceramic, geometrically patterned rubber and, a first for Richard Mille, hand-crafted guillochage.

HUBLOT

MP-09 Coloured 3D Carbon

This year, Hublot unveiled not just one MP-09 since the titanium, King Gold and black 3D carbon watches, but four new versions in vivid colours. With solution-dyed 49 mm 3D carbon cases in yellow, blue, green and red that are as light as a feather on one’s wrist yet are highly durable, the limited-edition watches come with matching structured rubber straps, hands and hour markers. Powered by the Tourbillion Bi-Axis, the new MP-09 watches beat to the rhythm of the HUB9009.H1.RA manual winding mechanical calibre, with a 5-day power reserve.

RADO

True Thinline Les Couleurs™ Le Corbusier

Nature inspired the vibrant colours of these Rado True Thinline series models. Powered by Rado calibre R420, the nine rainbow watches in the collection come in hues of Cream White, Pale Sienna, Luminous Pink, slightly greyed English Green, Sunshine Yellow, Powerful Orange, Spectacular Ultramarine, grey brown Natural Umber, and Iron Grey from Le Corbusier’s legendary Architectural Polychromy colour theory. Each vivid colour, which coats each watch’s 39 mm matt high-tech ceramic case, dial, hands, and 3-row matt high-tech ceramic strap with titanium 3-fold clasp, is limited to 999 pieces.

ZENITH

DEFY 21 Spectrum

Brightly coloured dials have recently enjoyed a comeback in watchmaking, but Zenith sets itself apart by incorporating striking colours everywhere else but the dial. Named Spectrum after the visible wavelengths of light, the five models in 44 mm stainless steel case are embellished with 288 brilliant-cut white diamonds. Each watch’s bezel is set with 44 baguette-cut precious stones, with matching coloured movements and rubber straps. Green tsavorites adorn the green edition, orange sapphires for the orange edition, blue sapphires for the blue edition, amethyst for the purple edition, and black spinels for the black edition. The DEFY 21 Spectrum series features Zenith’s revolutionary El Primero 21, a 1/100th of a second chronograph calibre that beats at the rate of 50Hz (360’000 VpH).

(Main image: Zenith, Other photos: Respective brands)