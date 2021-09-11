Trend Watching: Skeleton watches that dare to bare

Marvel at the intricate and sophisticated movement of your skeleton watch through its see-through dial. Not one to shy away from scrutiny, it dares to bare all for you to see.

GIRARD-PERREGAUX



Quasar Infrared

With Girard-Perregaux’s consistent aim of making the invisible visible, a watch’s components that are typically hidden from view are freely showcased through this model’s 46.00 mm transparent case that’s fashioned from a single sapphire disc. The openworked construction of the self-winding mechanical movement GP09400-1439 is visible through these crystalline walls, while a tourbillion appears seemingly floating at the base of the dial. Powered by a unidirectional automatic winding system that features a micro-rotor made of white gold and intentionally placed behind the barrel for an uncluttered appearance, the tourbillon cage is composed of 79 components weighing only 0.250 grams. Also visible are the brand’s iconic Three Gold Bridges that are formed of sapphire. The Dauphine-type skeletonised hour and minute hands in white gold are coated in red luminescent material, matching the crimson shade of the high-gloss calfskin strap.

RICHARD MILLE



RM 65-01 Automatic Split-Seconds Chronograph

As the first automatic split-seconds chronograph in Richard Mille’s history, the RM 65-01 offers a split-seconds mechanism like the RM 004 – the brand’s first manual winding calibre with a chronograph – but integrates it with an automatic winding calibre. Taking 5 years of development, it is the brand’s most complex automatic chronograph watch to date with over 600 components. Housed in a 44.5 mm tripartite case, assembled with 20 spline screws in grade 5 titanium and abrasion-resistant washers in 316L stainless steel, its integrated movement that is developed in partnership with Vaucher Manufacture Fleurier is unfailingly consistent with its 6-column wheel architecture and vertical coupling. Colour-coding is used to match the skeleton watch’s functions with the pushers. Yellow is for time: hours, minutes, small seconds at 6 o’clock; green for the date display; orange for the chronograph’s sweep seconds hand as well as the 30-minute and 12-hour totalisers; red for the winding mechanism; and blue for the split-seconds hand.

ROGER DUBUIS

Excalibur Spider Pirelli



Through its collaboration with Pirelli, Roger Dubuis unveils an addition to the Excalibur Spider series that is extremely customisable. From strap to crown and bezel, each element is interchangeable with the Quick Release System – QRS. Its 45 mm case, made in black DLC titanium like the rest of the impressive timepiece, features a skeleton concept with the signature notched bezel and three lugs. The additional colour kits, available in Pirelli’s iconic colour codes of blue, red or white, are thicker than the base bezel to mirror the distinctive Pirelli tyres’ feel and look. The RD 8 20SQ calibre that powers it includes the brand’s first automatic skeleton, with the micro-rotor visible at 11 o’clock. As usual, the movement incorporates the inimitable Roger Dubuis star.

CORUM



Golden Bridge Automatic

Four limited edition models are introduced by Corum in its Golden Bridge Automatic series, in celebration of the automatic in-line movement’s 10th anniversary. A dramatic view of the movement can be admired through the panoramic sapphire crystal and larger-sized smoked crystal caseback of the tonneau-shaped case. A 360-degree view is also made possible as, for the first time, the brand creates the sapphire crystal as a single sapphire piece extending from the top to the sides of the watch. All the watches feature cases made in polishable Grade 5 titanium, with the crown positioned at 6 o’clock, and are powered by the original Corum Caliber CO 313. Each of the new models are only available in limited pieces: 50 pieces for the full titanium version, 25 pieces for the diamond-set titanium version, 150 pieces for the titanium and 18 karat gold version, and 100 pieces for the diamond-set titanium-and-gold version.

(Main image: Corum, Other photos: Respective brands)