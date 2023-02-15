Vacheron Constantin opens first standalone boutique in Malaysia at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur

Long regarded as one of the most prestigious luxury watchmakers in the world, Vacheron Constantin has recently brought its One of Not Many philosophy and savoir-faire to Malaysia in the form of its first ever standalone boutique in the Southeast Asian country.

Occupying 100 square metres of Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, a coveted address for luxury brands at the heart of the thriving shopping district of Bukit Bintang, the boutique draws inspiration from the refined design aesthetic of the maison in Geneva – as evinced by the Vacheron Constantin Maltese cross emblem that inspires the boutique’s unique façade.

Venturing within the boutique reveals an interior that exudes a warm and intimate environment, allowing watch enthusiasts and collectors to be greeted with personal attention. Offered at the boutique are immersive, client-first services that include strap customisation, in-store heritage exhibition and Les Collectionneurs vintage offers.

“We are delighted to welcome enthusiasts and connoisseurs to Vacheron Constantin’s World of Haute Horlogerie and tradition in Kuala Lumpur,” says Gael Porte, Managing Director of Vacheron Constantin Southeast Asia and Malaysia. “With this new location, we seek to offer our clients the best space for exclusive services and share our maison’s commitment to Haute Horlogerie, where they can discover the know-how and tradition that set us apart as One of Not Many.”

The new boutique is home to the complete Vacheron Constantin collection – from simple to high complications, to boutique exclusive models. Among these are the maison’s Patrimony, Traditionnelle, Overseas, Égérie and Fiftysix collections. An annual rotation of Les Collectionneurs and Les Cabinotiers assortments will also be made available at the boutique.

Whether masculine or feminine, the maison creates timepieces that personify Haute Horlogerie and watchmaking excellence. Among the watches available at the boutique is the Patrimony Self-Winding, presented in 18-karat 5N pink gold or 18-karat white gold. Both versions feature either 72 round-cut diamonds set on the bezel, lighting up the circular-grained minutes track, or 48 round-cut diamonds – set between the applied gold hour-markers – composing the minutes track itself.

The watch, which takes inspiration from a historical 1957 Vacheron Constantin that features a classic round and ultra-thin style while exuding timeless elegance, is presented with a redesigned 36.5 mm-diameter case displaying a slightly domed gradient tone dial in blush pink and deep blue for the pink gold and white gold versions, respectively. Displayed on the dial at 6 o’clock is a date window. The elegant timepiece is presented on interchangeable straps in night blue or rosy beige alligator leather with an iridescent satin finish.

Its transparent caseback offers a view of the in-house 2450 Q6/3 movement, with a 22-karat gold openworked oscillating weight inspired by the Maltese cross, that delivers 40 hours of power reserve. The self-winding movement, composed of 196 components, beats at a rate of 28,800 vibrations per hour and is barely 3.6 mm thick.

Another horological marvel available at the boutique is the Traditionnelle Complete Calendar Openface in either 18-karat 5N pink gold or 18-karat white gold, both paired with a grey Mississippiensis alligator leather strap. With a design reminiscent of the 2019 Traditionnelle Twin Beat perpetual calendar model, its 41 mm case houses an openworked sapphire dial with a triple calendar display, complemented by a precision moon phase. Placed below the 12 o’clock hour-marker are the central dial apertures displaying the day and month, while a central hand indicates the date on the periphery.

The self-winding 2460 QCL/2 movement that drives the watch can be admired through the dial. Beating at 28,800 vibrations per hour, the 312-component movement is an evolution of the 2450 and offers approximately 40 hours of power reserve.

To view these watches and other Vacheron Constantin timepieces, visit the boutique at:

Vacheron Constantin Boutique

Lot No. 2.46.02A, Level 2, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur Mall

168 Jalan Bukit Bintang

Kuala Lumpur, 55100

(Main image: Vacheron Constantin Patrimony Self-Winding with diamond-set bezel in 18-karat 5N pink gold and 18-karat white gold)