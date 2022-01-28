4 romantic destinations in Malaysia for an unforgettable Valentine’s Day getaway

Valentine’s Day is only two weeks away. After all the challenges and travel restrictions imposed upon us due to the pandemic, why not treat your loved one to a romantic getaway this year?

The hospitality industry has faced its number of setbacks ever since COVID-19 hit, and many hotels have even closed down. However, hotels and resorts are now welcoming guests back with open arms to offer a truly memorable experience. While adhering to SOPs, and ensuring you’ve been vaccinated, these hotels and resorts are committed to offering you a blissful and safe experience this Valentine’s Day.

A romantic getaway for Valentine’s Day looks different to every couple. For some, it’s blissful seclusion away from the city’s hustle and bustle. For others, a staycation in the heart of Kuala Lumpur is just what they’ve been looking for. Whether you fancy strolling along the beach hand-in-hand with your partner or spending precious moments together surrounded by limestone hills, we’ve got a destination for you.

Valentine’s Day isn’t just about spending time with your partner, either. If you’re single, you can still celebrate the occasion by taking time out for yourself. After all, self-love is important as well! Or maybe you’d like to treat your parents or family members to a holiday.

Whether or not you have someone to share this special day with, a relaxing getaway is good for the mind, body, and soul. You’ll leave refreshed and rejuvenated, ready to face what’s coming next in your life.

Main image credit: Artem Beliaikin on Unsplash

Here are our picks for the most romantic destinations in Malaysia for a truly unforgettable Valentine’s Day getaway: