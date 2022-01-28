4 romantic destinations in Malaysia for an unforgettable Valentine’s Day getaway

Valentine’s Day is only two weeks away. After all the challenges and travel restrictions imposed upon us due to the pandemic, why not treat your loved one to a romantic getaway this year?
The hospitality industry has faced its number of setbacks ever since COVID-19 hit, and many hotels have even closed down. However, hotels and resorts are now welcoming guests back with open arms to offer a truly memorable experience. While adhering to SOPs, and ensuring you’ve been vaccinated, these hotels and resorts are committed to offering you a blissful and safe experience this Valentine’s Day.
A romantic getaway for Valentine’s Day looks different to every couple. For some, it’s blissful seclusion away from the city’s hustle and bustle. For others, a staycation in the heart of Kuala Lumpur is just what they’ve been looking for. Whether you fancy strolling along the beach hand-in-hand with your partner or spending precious moments together surrounded by limestone hills, we’ve got a destination for you.
Valentine’s Day isn’t just about spending time with your partner, either. If you’re single, you can still celebrate the occasion by taking time out for yourself. After all, self-love is important as well! Or maybe you’d like to treat your parents or family members to a holiday.
Whether or not you have someone to share this special day with, a relaxing getaway is good for the mind, body, and soul. You’ll leave refreshed and rejuvenated, ready to face what’s coming next in your life.
Main image credit: Artem Beliaikin on Unsplash
Here are our picks for the most romantic destinations in Malaysia for a truly unforgettable Valentine’s Day getaway:
Jump To / Table of Contents
For a tranquil and luxurious villa that you and your loved one can spend quality time in, look no further than One & Only Desaru Coast, Johor. Here, you’ll discover your own secluded sanctuary, complete with a private sparkling pool. Choose from king suites with interconnecting room options to a crowning 4-bedroom villa with expansive indoor and outdoor living space to relax and unwind.
For Valentine’s Day, only one lucky couple will be able to book the ONE&ONLY Valentine’s Package: a one-off event specially designed for the first couple to clinch this romantic deal. The couple will experience grand gestures such as 99 red roses, customised champagne glasses, embroidered bathrobes, luxurious treatments at Chenot Spaanda romantic dinner by the light of a bonfire complete with a private musician to provide the soundtrack for the evening.
The ultimate Valentine’s Day experience at One&Only Desaru Coast is priced at RM23,888 and includes: two-way transfer from Senai Airport by the resort’s Tesla, 2D1N stay at Ocean Grand Suite with a private plunge pool, private guided nature walk (60 mins), Chenot Couple Relaxation Massage, OFYR BBQ bonfire dinner with a private musician and a complimentary bottle of Billecart-Salmon Brut, Valentine’s Day Gift Set of 99 red roses, customised crystal champagne glasses and embroidered bathrobes.
For all other guests who spend Valentine’s Day at the resort, you can book a romantic dining experience available on the 14th of February. The ‘You’re My Valentine’ at Ambara promotion includes four-course menu with a complimentary glass of Billecart-Salmon Brut, priced at RM838 per couple, or a six-course menu with a complimentary glass of Billecart-Salmon Brut at Ember Beach Club, priced at RM1220 per couple.
Image credit: One & Only Desaru Coast
Fancy spending Valentine’s Day in the midst of a beautiful and lush rainforest? The Datai Langkawi is pleased to welcome guests to spend a regenerating island holiday at its rainforest resort.
The resort has over 100 rooms, suites and villas, all with enchanting views of the lush tropical rainforest, and some with the breathtaking vista of the Andaman Sea and Tarutao Island on the horizon. Dining experiences here are inspired by culinary traditions from around the world, presented in unique settings with spectacular views of the natural environment.
For Valentine’s Day, the resort is offering an indulgent package that includes romantic dinner and couple’s spa treatment. Rates start from MYR 4,300+ per night in a Rainforest Pool Villa, or RM 5,500+ for a Beach Villa. The beach villa offers an elevated luxury experience and comes with a 24-hour butler service, featuring a a king-size bed and a daybed. The bedroom opens out onto a private sun deck and a 10-metre pool.
Image credit: The Datai Langkawi / Instagram
Get back to nature and enjoy a truly rejuvenating and relaxing holiday at The Banjaran Hotsprings Resort in Ipoh, Perak. Surrounded by cool limestone hills and natural hotsprings, you’ll be able to soak your stress away as you spend time with your loved one.
Known for its emphasis on luxury holistic wellness, take the opportunity to indulge in a spa session or spend a relaxing morning in the meditation cave surrounded by the natural sounds of nature.
Choose from the Garden Villa, Water Villa, or Lake Villa for your stay here, all of which come with your own private geothermal hotsprings whirlpool. Rates start at RM1650 per night. Dining options include exquisite fine-dining cuisine at Jeff’s Cellar, an award-winning restaurant located in a cave.
For Valentine’s Day, the resort is offering a special package which includes two-night stay, daily breakfast, one complimentary bottle of sparkling wine and canapés in the villa, one romantic candlelight dinner at Pomelo, one romantic 9-course fine dining journey at Jeff’s Cellar (Smart casual dress code), one 60-minute aromatherapy massage for two persons with Aromatherapy Associates products, one in-villa romantic turndown service, and complimentary daily minibar. Rates start at MYR 5,900 for this package.
Image credit: The Banjaran Hotsprings Resort / Instagram
For a luxurious staycation in KL, consider The Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur, located in the heart of the city. Surrounded by some of the best shopping malls and restaurants, everything you need for a romantic holiday in Kuala Lumpur is just a few minutes away.
Combining extraordinary dining, sleek and spacious accommodations and legendary Four Seasons service, staying at this hotel is a truly unforgettable experience. Choose from a variety of rooms, such as the one-bedroom deluxe apartment or park-view suite, where rates start from RM980. All rooms come with stunning views of the Kuala Lumpur city skyline.
Rest easy and leave it up to the Hotel for your every whim and fancy, with the private Concierge available to take care of everything from booking customized Spa treatments, exclusive local experiences and organizing evening dinner parties. You can even book a personal shopper for a VIP shopping experience at the Shoppes at Four Seasons Place, the luxury retail mall connected to the Hotel, where a number of fine-dining restaurants are located such as Nobu Kuala Lumpur.