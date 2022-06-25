5 luxury dinner cruises for a romantic evening on the river in Bangkok

Planning a trip to Bangkok soon and looking for unique experiences? For when you crave the calm of a riverside view in the evening, embark on these elegant dinner cruises in Bangkok.

You don’t need to be a fan of Hemingway to enjoy these movable feasts. With the beautiful artery of the Chao Phraya River cutting through the centre of Bangkok, the river doesn’t only shape our mode of transportation but also our culinary experiences. Scroll down to find some of the most luxurious, and, more importantly, most delicious dinner cruises in Bangkok.

On the Chao Phraya River, Pruek Cruise sets up a scenic bespoke setting for all kinds of celebrations, whether it be a private party with your friends, a romantic dinner cruise with your partner, or a family get-together. Inside the three-storey teak wood yacht sits a Champagne bar, rooftop garden, and luxurious indoor and al fresco dining areas. To top it all off, meals onboard are prepared by some of Bangkok’s greats, from chef Arnaud Dunand Sauthier and Sawaan’s chef Aom, to Lenzi Tuscan Kitchen’s chef Francesco.

Part of the Banyan Tree Bangkok, the Apsara dinner cruise can certainly be trusted with its royal Thai cuisine and first-class hospitality. While guests spend the night basking in the glistening views of the Chao Phraya River, exceptional Thai dishes are prepared onboard and served straight to the tables, and include classics such as Chicken Satay and Chicken Curry Chiang Mai Style, all the way to Thai desserts like Sugar Dumpling with Coconut, and Mango Sticky Rice.

The Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort invites guests to step up their celebrations, whether it be a company lunch, a sunset proposal, or a formal dinner party, with Manohra Private Dinner Cruise. Three rice barge-converted fleets, Manohra Sun, Star, and Moon, are able to accommodate up to 60 guests, whilst guiding you past several of Bangkok’s most iconic attractions like the Temple of Dawn, the Grand Palace, and IconSiam.

If dinner is not fulfilling enough, Loy Pela offers the ultimate time-off on an overnight cruise from Bangkok to Ayutthaya. Two beautiful fleets, Loy Dream and Loy River Song Staterooms, boast beautiful bedrooms, luxury bath amenities, and dining venues where modern Thai fusion specialties and elegant wines are served. Guests can also pick their preferred route among the three options, all of which will glide through a time-travelling journey to the old capital of Ayutthaya.

If your mood is calling for dinner cruise, but you don’t want to be bothered with the hustle of actually cruising, Sirimahannop is the perfect choice. This gigantic vessel can accommodate up to 300 guests on the upper deck and lower deck, with some private rooms for smaller groups. Pick your seat indoor or al fresco, and enjoy the finely crafted Captain’s Menu that bring together the flavours of Thai, Scandinavian, and other ports in one magnificent course menu. A la carte menus are available, too.

