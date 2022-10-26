‘Inventing Anna’ and the other best true crime shows to binge-watch

Looking for a new thrilling crime drama to watch? The fandom of true crime content has gone up significantly, thanks to the several true crime series across several OTT platforms. We bring you the best ones you can binge-watch.

This genre’s always been popular for depicting a stranger-than-fiction reality. If you are a fan of this genre, chances are that you have already watched the classics. If you’re just starting out, you are at the right place. But regardless of whether you are a true crime drama amateur or a seasoned fan, these are some of the most amazing shows in recent times that you absolutely cannot miss.

Best true crime shows to binge-watch online

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths

Image: Courtesy screenshot from trailer

In this show, the makers go beyond just the gory details and address the sociological and psychological aspects of a case that shook the country in 2018. Eleven members of a family were found dead in the living room of house one morning where three generations had hung themselves, in what seemed like an occult ritual gone wrong. The show premiered on Netflix and while it was eerie to the core, it was a pure delight for all fans of true crime shows.

Inventing Anna

Starring Julia Garner as infamous fraudster Anna Delvey, this is a “completely true” story “except for all of the parts that are totally made up.” This is the story of a regular girl who convinced the elite class of New York she was a German heiress and duped the rich of their money. This true crime series is not eerie or grotesque, but it’s interesting to see how the show pans out. This Netflix show became a rage in no time.

Delhi Crime

In 2012, the rape of a young girl in Delhi shook the nation. While the exact details of the case were not known to many, the Netflix show Delhi Crime showed the gory details of the case. This Indian crime drama starring Shefali Shah, Rasika Duggal, Adil Hussain and Rajesh Tailang was one of the most highly watched shows that year. This true crime show is based on the aftermath of the 2012 Delhi gang rape and how the offenders were arrested.

Aileen: Life and Death of a Serial Killer

You might be familiar with the case of Aileen Wuornos, thanks to Charlize Theron’s Oscar-winning role in Monster. But did you know the true story behind it? It’s about a troubled woman who lived a discarded life, and led on a thankless struggle that only resulted in the shooting deaths of six men. In this docu drama, we can see Wuornos get a chance to tell her side of the story, into what goes on in the psychology of a killer. The show is available on Amazon Prime Video.

3 1/2 Minutes, Ten Bullets

This true crime show is rather about a common event in America. When you are watching it, it will feel like a sadly familiar story. This is the story of an unarmed Black teen who died by gunfire at the hands of a white man. In 2012, after the death of Jordan Davis, the ensuing trial of his killer made headlines. This documentary explores the case and the after-effects it continues to have on the country as a whole.

Amanda Knox

“Either I’m a psychopath in sheep’s clothing, or I am you.” This statement is at the heart of this Netflix true crime show and it is what the show is about. Giving a voice to one of the most infamous suspected killers, Amanda Knox. Knox was a Seattle college student, who along with her Italian boyfriend of just a week, raped and murdered her British roommate, Meredith Kercher, while they were studying in Perugia, Italy. After a media hurricane and two lawsuits that ensued, ending with Knox being twice acquitted, this true crime show is as good as it gets.

The Staircase

Starring Toni Collette and Colin Firth, this is true crime show that tells the story of the mysterious death of Kathleen Peterson, who was found dead at the bottom of the staircase in her mansion in 2001. Her novelist husband told police that she had slipped on the stairs after drinking wine and taking Valium, but looking at the amount of blood on the stairs, they expected something was amiss. With its own dark twists and turns, you can watch the dramatised show on HBO Max.

Candy

When a big movie star takes on a challenging role, it’s always special. This one is even more special for the fans of this genre. In this show, Jessica Biel plays the titular role of Candy Montgomery. She was a housewife and mother in Texas in 1980, who had the perfect life- with a loving husband, great kids, and lots of friends. But on Friday the 13th, she did something that nobody would imagine in their wildest dreams. She murdered her friend Betty Gore with an axe, after having an affair with Betty’s husband. This violent incident shook the small town. You can watch this show on Hulu.

Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi

The docu-series is going to be Netflix’s latest addition to Indian true crime shows. Directed by Ayesha Sood, the series will start streaming on July 20 on Netflix. In the trailer, we see a serial killer who murdered people, decapitated the corpses and left the bodies at the gate of Tihar jail in NCR. He even left a note along with the dead bodies, challenging the police to catch him if they can. Even though the makers haven’t revealed which true events this series is based on, but it looks like it’s based on serial killer Chandrakant Jha.

