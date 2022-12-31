Boracay Travel Guide: What to know before visiting the gorgeous island

The gorgeous island of Boracay is the top tourist destination in the Philippines. Every traveller makes it a point to visit this island to enjoy its natural beauty. It is home to one of the most famous beaches in the Philippines — White Beach — and promises the best island nightlife! If you are not that well-versed with Boracay, then here is all you need to know about this island in the Philippines before your visit. This travel guide will help you decide where to go, where to stay, how to reach and much more.

The Philippines has become a popular choice for travellers looking to immerse themselves in nature. The country is home to natural wonders that are bound to make your jaws drop! Filled with rich biodiversity, one-of-a-kind underground rivers, volcanoes and rice terraces, the Philippines is truly beautiful!

The country has a vibrant and diverse culture, along with a rich history! The archipelagic nation has 7,641 islands and it is broadly categorised into three main geographical divisions – Luzon, Mindanao and Visayas. Boracay falls under the western region of Visayas, in the Aklan province. The island is just 10.32 square kilometres and it comes under the jurisdiction of Malay. Boracay island is famous for being one of the most relaxing destinations in the world.

The main beach on the island is White Beach. Almost everything happening on the island is at White Beach. The beach is divided into three stations, which further divide the island. Station 1 is where most of the resorts and hotels are located, station 2 is where you will find locals and tourists coming together and enjoying the cafes, restaurants, clubs and shops. D’Mall is at station 2. Station 3 is quiet and relaxing; it has more greenery.

How to reach Boracay:

The only way to reach Boracay from Kuala Lumpur is by air. The Philippines is an island, therefore no trains or roads connect to the island from Kuala Lumpur. There are no cruises from Kuala Lumpur to The Philippines.

The airport closest to the island is Godofredo P. Ramos Airport, also known as Caticlan Airport. However, it is good to know beforehand that there are no non-stop flights from KL to Boracay. Most flights will have at least one layover in Manila, the Philippines.

Upon arriving, Godofredo P. Ramos Airport is just seven kilometres away from Boracay island and you can easily drive down and reach the island.

Best time to visit Boracay:

The months from November to April are the ideal time to enjoy the sunny and pleasant weather of Boracay island. Winter is when people wish to escape the freezing cold weather and relax in warm and lovely beach weather. This is considered the peak season for tourists to visit the Philippines. You can also visit from May to September, it may be a little hot but it will be less crowded.

Best places to visit in Boracay:

Relax on the picturesque beaches of Boracay

Boracay has some of the best beaches that one must explore. Some of the noteworthy beaches to check out are White Beach, Puka Shell Beach and Diniwid Beach. When you are at White Beach, you can explore Willy’s rock. It is a rocky outcrop that forms a tidal island with a statue of the Virgin Mary. Puka Shell Beach is also known as Yapak Beach. The reason behind its name is that the rare puka shells naturally occur on this beach! Diniwid Beach is known to be quieter, smaller and more peaceful.

Go cliff-jumping at Ariel’s Spot

Known to be an eco-adventure spot, Ariel’s Spot has five cliff-diving platforms for thrill-seekers to enjoy. The raw natural beauty of this rock formation makes it a hot spot for travellers. It is just a boat ride away from Boracay island. The spot is also famous for water sports like kayaking, paddle boarding and snorkelling.

Hop around the islands

Boracay is surrounded by many tiny islands that you can explore. These islands are not accessible from the mainland; therefore, one shouldn’t miss out on this adventure in Boracay. You can easily book an island-hopping tour to explore.

Try Paraw-Sailing

Don’t confuse this with parasailing, paraw-sailing is a water activity where travellers can go around in a private sailing boat. They use the local boat called paraw for this activity. Paraw is a traditional Philippine outrigger canoe sailboat. Riding this boat is quite an exciting experience.

Shop at D’Mall

This is the shopping centre of the island! The outdoor shopping plaza is the one-stop place for anything one may need on the island. The D’Mall is at station 2.

Where to stay in Boracay:

The island is filled with beautiful and luxurious beach resorts, with beach-view rooms and luxurious properties.

Crimson Resort and Spa Boracay

Located at the farther end of the island, Crimson Resort is 600 metres away from Willy’s Rock and 2.8 kilometres away from White Beach. It has an infinity pool with a stunning view of the sea along with a private beach.

Movenpick Resort & Spa Boracay

This resort is located on Punta Bunga Cover and has a private beach of its own! The resort offers scenic views of lush gardens and the blue ocean. The airport is 30 minutes away by car followed by a boat ride.

Henann Palm Beach Resort

Just 600 metres away from D’Mall, the resort has direct access to White Beach. The Puka Shell beach is 6.1 kilometres away and Willy’s Rock is 3 kilometres away.

The Lind Boracay

Situated at the White Beach Station 1, the resort is a 10-minute walk away from D’Mall and 900 metres away from Willy’s rock. They offer a complimentary return shuttle to the Caticlan airport.

Ambassador In Paradise

The Ambassador In Paradise is beachfront along the shores of Station 1. It features an outdoor swimming pool and the resort is 1.5 kilometres from D’Mall and 5.9 kilometres from Puka Shell Beach.

The Auhana

Located at the beginning of the island, The Auhana has an outdoor pool. It is a bit secluded and inland and the D’Mall is 3 kilometres away.

What to eat in Boracay:

Your journey to the island will be incomplete without indulging in Filipino cuisine! This cuisine is inspired by the food traditions of all the tribes and ethnolinguistics of the Philippine Islands. You can try filipino dishes like adobo, lumpia, inasal, pancit and sinigang.

(Main and featured image: BANITA TOUR from Pixabay)

This story first appeared on Travel + Leisure India & South Asia