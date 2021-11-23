Holiday destinations are now on the horizon for Malaysians! After seemingly endless lockdowns and tightly closed borders for almost two years, it was finally announced last month that fully-vaccinated Malaysians can travel abroad to certain countries.

Several wanderlusting Malaysians are excited to start packing and planning for an end-of-the-year getaway after being restricted from travelling for so many months. Not sure where to go? We’ve put together a list of five gorgeous places to visit where you won’t need to quarantine upon arrival.

Before we get into this list of holiday destinations, here’s a refresher of the current SOP for fully-vaccinated Malaysian travellers:

All travellers must undergo 2 swab tests before re-entering Malaysia – before departing their destination and upon arrival.

Travellers are required to self-quarantine at home for 7 days upon arrival back in Malaysia.

5 Quarantine-Free Holiday Destinations for Malaysians

England

Image credit: Aron van de Pol/Unsplash

It may be cold at this time of the year, but where else better to spend Christmas and New Year than the England? The country is now welcoming travellers from most countries, except for those on the red list. London Calling!

There are some caveats, however. All travellers will have to book and pay for a COVID-19 test that must be taken before the end of day 2 in England, and complete a passenger locator form 48 hours before you arrive in the country. Also, take note that the UK has not yet recognized the Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccine.

Thailand

Image credit: Sumit Chinchane/Unsplash

Oh, how we’ve missed those picturesque Thai beaches and delicious Thai cuisine! Good news – you can now hop across the border and visit several destinations in Thailand without needing to quarantine upon arrival, such as Phuket, Chiang Mai, Bangkok, Hua Hin, Pattaya, Krabi, Koh Chang, and Chiang Mai.

Thailand has allowed fully vaccinated tourists travelling from low-risk countries including Malaysia. However, visitors must take a COVID-19 PCR test upon arrival, and stay for a night at an approved hotel while awaiting the results before they can begin their holiday in the country. Find out more here

Canada

Image credit: Eugene Aikimov/Unsplash

Canada is another country that has reopened its borders to fully-vaccinated tourists. Get ready to experience winter in popular cities like Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal! However, those who got the Sinovac vaccine will not be accepted, to do take note of your vaccine manufacturer before booking a flight there.

You will have to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken 72 hours before departure, as rapid antigen tests will not be accepted . However, you won’t need to quarantine upon arrival.

France

Image credit: Leonard Cotte/ Unsplash

Been dying to eat flaky, decadent croissants while wandering the streets of dreamy Paris ever since you watched Emily in Paris? We can relate! As France has also opened its borders to fully-vaccinated travellers, you’ll be able to visit the country without quarantining upon arrival if you follow the requirements.

Everyone aged 12 and over is required to present a COVID-19 health pass when entering public places in France, including restaurants, cafés, cinemas, museums, and theatres. The health pass is not a single document, but a way to show you don’t have COVID-19 as it will contain information such as proof of being vaccinated and proof of a negative COVID test taken within the past 72 hours (both PCR or rapid antigen are accepted). You can show these documents digitally, in paper format, or through the mobile app TousAntiCovid. You can find more information on the health pass here

Sri Lanka

Image credit: Hendrik Cornelissen/Unsplash

Another beautiful destination that’s now open to Malaysian travellers is Sri Lanka. Explore its vast natural wonders and sip on Ceylon tea in this culturally-rich country that’s only approximately 3.5 hours away by flight.

If you’ve been fully vaccinated, you will not need to quarantine upon arrival in the country as long as you can provide a printed negative COVID-19 PCR test taken at most 72 hours before departure, or a negative antigen test taken at most 48 hours before departure. More information here.

Main image credit: Johen Redman/Unsplash