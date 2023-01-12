Taiwan is known for its rich culture, stunning natural beauty, and delicious cuisine.

While the capital city of Taipei is a must-visit destination for most nature lovers and discerning foodies, there are many other cities and towns in Taiwan that are worth a visit too. From bustling port cities to peaceful countryside towns, these destinations offer a wide variety of attractions and activities to enjoy. Also, see if travelling to this country is in the cards for you per the Chinese Zodiac.

Read on for the full list.

7 Taiwanese cities beyond Taipei you have to check out:

Kaohsiung

The second largest city in Taiwan, Kaohsiung is known for its cultural diversity and beautiful natural surroundings. Here, travellers can make a trip down to The Dragon and Tiger Pagodas, visit the Sizihwan Bay Scenic Area, hike in the Shoushan National Nature Park, or even take a boat ride through the Qijin channel – the possibilities are truly endless. As for local specialities, be sure to try some Lemongrass Hotpot and Gang Yuan beef noodles. Looking to take a piece of Kaohsiung home to share with your loved ones? We suggest grabbing some Real Taro cake from Omiyage, as well as a couple of chess pastries from Joy Well Cake Shop.

Stay at Kaohsiung Marriott Hotel

Keelung

Keelung is a major port city located in the northeastern part of Taiwan, known for its beautiful natural surroundings, with the Keelung Mountain Range to the east and the Pacific Ocean to the west. It’s home to a number of cultural and historical attractions, such as the National Museum of Marine Science and Technology, the Keelung Miaokou Night Market, and the Yingge Ceramics Museum, but what we’re looking out for here is its delicious seafood and hot springs.

Stay at H& Jiufen The Ocean Theory

Taichung

Taichung, literally translated as the middle of Taiwan, is a great Taiwanese city beyond Taipei that comes with a pleasant climate perfect for travellers throughout the year. There are interesting attractions to visit here, such as the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts, the Taichung Literature Museum, and the Rainbow Village. While the famed Sun Moon Lake is not located within Taichung, the city is often used as the main access point to the tourist destination.

Stay at Moxy Taichung

Hualien

Hualien, a city located on the east coast of Taiwan, is a popular tourist destination with several interesting attractions and activities for everyone to enjoy. The biggest attraction here is Taroko National Park. Also known as “The Marble Gorge”, it’s home to breathtaking views of marble canyons, waterfalls, and hiking trails. After heading to the Tzu Chi Cultural Park and the Hualien County Stone Sculptural Museum, be sure to feast on some delicious seafood, as well as local specialities such as bamboo rice, fried noodle gua bao (chao mian gua bao), and Hualien mochi (hualian ma shu).

Stay at Hualien Farglory Hotel

Yilan

Located just a short distance from Taipei, Yilan is the perfect place to relax and get away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The city is known for its therapeutic hot (and cold) springs and peaceful countryside, with one of the main attractions being the Su’ao Cold Spring, which is famed for its therapeutic waters and beautiful surroundings. Other popular activities in the area include visiting the Luodong Night Market, exploring the Yilan Wuchang Temple, and hiking in the Nan-ao White Dolphin Habitat.

Stay at Lakeshore Hotel Yilan

Taitung

Another Taiwanese city beyond Taipei to check out? Taitung, a great off-the-beaten-track destination. Here, one of the main attractions is the Taitung Forest Park, which houses many hiking trails, waterfalls, and hot springs fit for outdoor-loving holidaymakers. Other popular activities in the area include the Tiehua Music Village, Taitung Art Museum, Taitung Railway Art Village and the Taitung Seashore Park. Not up for an itinerary? Simply relax at one of the area’s many beaches.

Stay at The Gaya Hotel

Chiayi

Chiayi is where we’re headed if we’re looking for an escape amongst the verdant greens. Besides the Chiayi City God Temple, and the Chiayi Cultural and Creative Industries Park, the city is also home to the stunning Alishan National Scenic Area, Chiayi Botanical Garden and Danaiku Nature Ecological Park. Pro tip: hike up the Eryenping Trail in Fanlu Township and venture forth to the top of Alishan for a splendid view of the stars. If you’re lucky, you might even be able to score an ethereal view of sea clouds against the setting sun.

Stay at Hotel Indigo Alishan

