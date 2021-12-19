Check out these 3 new upscale shopping malls opening in KL in 2022

It will really be groundbreaking if no new shopping malls are opening in KL in 2022.

There are more shopping centres dotting the Klang Valley than there are public parks, I jest. What can’t be understated is that Kuala Lumpur, of which the Klang Valley orbits, is home to heaps of shopping malls.

How many exactly, you wonder? According to an interview with Savills published in 2018, KL alone would possess 197 shopping centres of various sizes by 2021. The year has come and passed. While the pandemic has seismically altered the retail landscape, shopping malls have persisted with their relentless march on the conveyor belt of new supplies.

In the past two years alone while weathering the pandemic, the Klang Valley has witnessed the addition of Tropicana Gardens Mall and Pavilion Bukit Jalil, among others. Consistently ranked among the world’s top cities for shopping by Mastercard, KL is set to welcome several more upscale retail destinations occupying some of the primest districts in the city.

In the pipeline includes IOI City Mall phase 2, which upon its completion in the latter half of 2022 will bestow IOI City Mall the coveted title, the country’s largest shopping mall, thanks to the mind-boggling 2.5-million-square-foot nett lettable area, as stated by Malaysiakini.

For those bereft of an alibi to drive all the way to Putrajaya, you can still look forward to several upscale shopping malls right in the heart of KL. PS, they are opening sometime in 2022.

3 upscale shopping malls opening in KL in 2022:

Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport KL

Set to usher in droves of shoppers post-New Year, the drawcard of the Bukit Bintang City Centre mixed-use development will be the first shopping centre in Southeast Asia to bear the imprint LaLaport. The vestige of the demolished Pudu Prison, upon which the mall is erected, is the symbolic white entrance which certainly will become an Instagram icon.

With an approximate 861,000-square-foot lettable area, the mall is comparatively modest vis-à-vis its glittering Bukit Bintang contemporaries. Nonetheless, Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport KL sets itself apart through a unique tenant mix. Already on board is Zepp, a Sony-affiliated live music hall catering up to 2,500 patrons. The mall will accommodate in excess of 350 stores, a number of which originate from Japan and are debuting in Malaysia.

118 Mall

Adjacent to the tallest building in the world after the peerless Burj Khalifa, 118 Mall is merely a stone’s throw away from Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport KL. Owing to its proximity to tourist attractions such as Petaling Street and Merdeka Stadium, the mall is a fine place to catch your breath after a strenuous day exploring the city’s glorious relics.

Differentiating itself from other established complexes through 4 acres of greenery and linear park, 118 Mall boasts around 1 million square feet of lettable areas. Festooned with water features and a gargantuan glass dome, the mall’s interiors are marvelously designed, befitting the emblematic skyscraper that towers over it. No information is offered on the list of tenants or the opening date. We do know, however, the self-explanatory Eat Street and Malaysian Artisan District will be crowd pullers.

The Exchange

Resolutely modern and purposefully greenified, The Exchange is seen as a catalyst in the TRX development to propel the city towards the future. While information can’t be independently verified, the rumour mill is reaching fever pitch that numerous luxury brands will be operating out of the state-of-the-art mall. Its opening date is set in the latter half of 2022.

The 4-storey edifice is expected to span some 1.3 million square feet. It will also integrate a 10-acre public park. Seibu Department Store will occupy 250,000 square feet, bringing with it the depachika food hall concept, and Dairy Farm will unveil a 23,000-square-foot upscale supermarket.

