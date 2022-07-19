8 of the best bars and beach clubs to visit on your next trip to Phuket

Planning a vacation to Phuket soon and looking for the best bars and beach clubs?

Phuket—with its beautiful beaches, renowned resorts, and delicious food destinations, it’s no wonder why it’s on the bucket lists of many people around the world. When you’re there, it’s very important to know where to drink, and which bar to go to. We have you covered. Here are the best bars and beach clubs to check out on the island.

Being the country’s largest island, Phuket is located in the southern province of Thailand, sitting among the white waves and blue skies of Andaman. It’s a popular destination for many reasons: the fine sands and palm trees gently moving to the breeze are enough to make both your mind and body relaxed.

You crack on your favourite book, order a refreshing drink, and the world seems to slow down. The lively town makes it perfect to hang around in the evening, shopping for local street food and island fashion. After all, once you’ve discovered the comfy heaven that are elephant pants, you never really go back.

If you’re looking for something more active, Phuket is also home to a very energetic nightlife scene. From music bars, to nightclubs and parties, the city has it all. Here’s our pick of the best bars and beach clubs in Phuket.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Catch Beach Club]

These are the best bars and beach clubs to check out in Phuket: