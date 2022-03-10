The best luxury shopping malls in Singapore to check out when you’re visiting the city-state

Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTL) are allowing tourists from several nations to fly to Singapore for a quarantine-free travel in the amazing city-state. As more visitors come in, some of the best luxury shopping malls in Singapore are sure to be increasingly busy.

What luxury shopping malls in Singapore offer to visitors

Most of Singapore’s finest luxury shopping malls are located on Orchard Road. It is a hub of world’s best known fashion brands and luxury lifestyle products including Gucci, Armani, Cartier, Givenchy among others. While some of these malls exclusively cater to the jet-setting class, others offer a mix of the best of both international and Asian brands.

And not just shopping, the malls are also known for their culinary offerings too. From Asian to Continental and fine-dining, the best of food in Singapore can be found here.

For those who just want to have some fun and not spend on clothes or perfumes, the malls have gaming arenas, areas for outdoor activities as well as special rides for visitors.

(Main and Featured images: Nicolas Lannuzel/CC BY-SA 2.0/Wikimedia Commons)