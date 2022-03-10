The best luxury shopping malls in Singapore to check out when you’re visiting the city-state

Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTL) are allowing tourists from several nations to fly to Singapore for a quarantine-free travel in the amazing city-state. As more visitors come in, some of the best luxury shopping malls in Singapore are sure to be increasingly busy.
What luxury shopping malls in Singapore offer to visitors
Most of Singapore’s finest luxury shopping malls are located on Orchard Road. It is a hub of world’s best known fashion brands and luxury lifestyle products including Gucci, Armani, Cartier, Givenchy among others. While some of these malls exclusively cater to the jet-setting class, others offer a mix of the best of both international and Asian brands.
And not just shopping, the malls are also known for their culinary offerings too. From Asian to Continental and fine-dining, the best of food in Singapore can be found here.
For those who just want to have some fun and not spend on clothes or perfumes, the malls have gaming arenas, areas for outdoor activities as well as special rides for visitors.
Located on Orchard Road, the ION Orchard is one of the most popular shopping malls in Singapore. It has four storeys dedicated to high-end luxury labels such as Prada, Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, Cartier and Dolce & Gabbana. Below the ground level are another four storeys housing popular fashion brands and chain retail outlets such as Zara and Uniqlo. In all, there are over 300 stores in ION Orchard.
The shopping mall is also one of the most beautiful ones. Its outstanding architectural design makes the ION Orchard a one-of-a-kind landmark of Singapore. Built using glass, marble and steel, the building is an artistic masterpiece. High spending customers and celebrities have the option of special toilets for use as well.
There is an art gallery measuring 4000 square feet in the mall. There is also an observatory, ION Sky, spread across the top two floors. Some of the best of Singaporean cuisine and fine dining from 80 different vendors can be experienced at the food hall named Food Opera in the mall.
Paragon is among the high-end luxury shoppers’ destinations in Singapore. Located on Orchard Road, the building has a six-storey retail podium and one basement level covering 4,90,000 square feet of retail space.
Among the top brands which have their stores at Paragon are Givenchy, Gucci, Burberry and Prada. Accessible luxury labels such as Longchamp and Coach also share the space with luxury local brands and other high street fashion brands.
Paragon shopping centre is also famous for its medical offerings. A 14-storey tower and a three-storey tower on top of the retail podium are dedicated to medical suites and office space. Together, the towers have an area of 2,23,000 square feet.
For lovers of Chinese fine-dining, there is Michelin-starred Crystal Jade Golden Palace restaurant as well. The mall has exclusive offerings for tourist shoppers. One of the facilities is a free limousine ride to a destination of the shopper’s choice in Singapore with a minimum spend of SGD 5,000.
Connected to the Mandarin Orchard Singapore at Orchard Road, the mall houses luxury lifestyle brands such as Rimowa, Victoria’s Secret, Michael Kors and Vertu. Apart from the high-end labels, the mall is home to Japanese lifestyle products at Atomi as well as BIMBA Y LOLA.
Shoppers can relax at The Providore or Antoinette with beverages such as tea, hot chocolate or slow-pressed juices. For a more fulfilling gastronomic experience, Tonkatsu by Ma Maison is the ultimate place to be.
Ngee Ann City is one of Singapore’s oldest malls, having been inaugurated in 1993 by then Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong. Its gross floor area is around 1.75 million square feet.
Its sprawling polished red granite and marble building reflects the grand architectural merger of oriental façade and Western interior. The mall is also known as Takashimaya Shopping Centre because of the anchor tenant — Takashimaya department store. The department store itself is spread across five floors of the mall and has everything that anyone in Singapore would need.
There are over 130 retailers across the seven levels of Ngee Ann City. These include luxury brands such as Bvlgari, BOSS, Gucci, Cartier and Dior as well as major retailers such as make-up store Sephora and perfumer Diptyque. Club Monaco, Zara and A|X Armani Exchange are among the other major labels who have their presence in the mall. Two of the major draws are Books Kinokuniya, which is Singapore’s biggest bookstore and Japan’s electronic giant Best Denki.
Ngee Ann City, which is also one of the many posh shopping malls on Orchard Road, plays host to a number of events and activities in Singapore such as rock climbing, jousting and sumo wrestling. Its outdoor main attraction, the semi-circular Civic Plaza, is the go-to venue for concerts, fashion shows, fairs and product launches.
Among the best of Singapore’s luxury shopping malls, is Suntec City, which is a mix of office tower blocks, exhibition area and shopping complex.
It is located in the prime Marina Central district. Because of its massive 82,500 square metres area, the mall is divided into four zones — North, East, West Wing and Fountain Court — to help shoppers and casual visitors find their way easily.
A prime highlight of the Suntec City mall is the Fountain of Wealth. An architectural masterpiece, it is a fountain whose design incorporates the Hindu Mandala. It once held the Guinness Book of World Record for the world’s largest fountain.
Suntec City is a one-stop destination for all shopping, entertainment and lifestyle-related activities.
There are over 360 retail establishments and 100 food outlets spread across three levels and a basement. Alfresco dining is offered at the Sky Garden in the mall.
Among the brands who have their stores at Suntec are GAP, Nike, Swatch, Tissot and Guess. There are gaming arenas, movie theatres and fitness hubs in the mall. Among the many fun things to do at the mall is a ride on the Wacky DUCK — a mode of transport that runs on both land and water.
Located inside the iconic Marina Bay Sands building, The Shoppes is one of the best luxury shopping malls in Singapore. It is packed with some of the world’s biggest and costliest brands including Audemars Piguet, Balmain, Balenciaga, Dior, Breitling, Giorgio Armani, Givenchy, Hermès, Prada, Saint Laurent and Versace among many others. One of the latest additions to the impressive store list is Swedish high-end bedmaker Hästens.
The Marina Bay Sands is in itself a major attraction in Singapore and is one of its most famous symbols. It is home to the ArtScience Museum and also has one of the only two casinos of the city state. There is also an entire floor with several celebrity chef restaurants.