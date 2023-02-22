12 best Mexican restaurants to try on your next trip to Bangkok

Tacos, enchiladas, tamales— these are just a few examples of your favourites that these Mexican restaurants in Bangkok can offer. The authentic taste of Mexico is right around the corner.

There’s a lot to love when it comes to Mexican cuisine. Many enjoy the spices that blend together. Some love the balanced nutrients from all the vegetables and meat in each dish. But don’t overlook the simple joy of dining Mexican—sharing portions with great cocktails that are perfect with some company. If you’re feeling adventurous, down those tequila shots before you savour those tacos. Here are the best Mexican restaurants in Bangkok.

12 Mexican restaurants in Bangkok for the hombres and mujeres

Ojo Bangkok

Come for the luxe glam interiors and the gorgeous rooftop view, stay for the inventive twists on Mexican flavours. Chef Francisco Ruano is helming the kitchen, and he holds one of the best Mexican parties in town at this venue. Plus, every dish looks so amazing that even the tuna tartare makes a good photo opp. Oh, and order the wagyu tacos!

Cholos Bkk

Cholos claims to be home to Bangkok’s only birria taco. Being an al fresco dining spot with the food served from a truck, there’s a very cosy atmosphere where you’ll enjoy kicking back in at the end of the day. The amazing delicacies that go so well with their frozen margaritas also help—all with prices more than reasonable. They’re a beloved spot for several reasons.

La Monita Taqueria

La Monita features authentic Mexican flavours, which include all of your favourite dishes of the cuisine, as well as award-winning burritos. If all of that sounds like a great time, be sure to order one of fajitas, filled with grilled New Zealand rib eye steak, sauteed onions, and peppers.

Tortilla Quemada

Their bio says “authentic Mexican food served the way you like it,” and that’s exactly what you’ll get. Everything is made from scratch with fresh ingredients and passion you can feel. You’ll notice the difference once you taste those fresh jalapenos and the homemade tortillas. Highlights include nachos and the tortilla soup, which will warm your soul right up.

Mexicano Restaurante Autentico

If you’re looking for the lively atmosphere, fun instrumentals, and great flavourful bites—all the things Mexico is loved for, then Mexicano is the perfect destination. With live bands playing at the regular and strong cocktails, you’ll be on your feet in no time. Watch out for the tequila carts—you’ll be downing your fifth shot before you know it.

La Lupita Bangkok

La Lupita is the warmth of Mexican hospitality served on a plate. Sure, they have great-tasting tacos and burritos, but have you tried their famous chilaquiles? Fried tortillas cut into triangles, covered in sauce, melted cheese, and a variety of toppings that would make you go loco. Their happy hour is until 9pm, so go nuts.

Charley Browns Mexicana

The team of Charley Browns have been making amazing tacos in Bangkok since 1992. Now in Sukhumvit Soi 19, they’re serving up everything from classic Tex-Mex to more inventive interpretations. They have it all, made and cooked to perfection. If you’re with company, be sure to order the chili con queso to share, then move on to those tacos you’re craving.

Slanted Taco

An evening at Slanted Taco will really chimi your changa. Bring some friends along and enjoy a slanted taco, or bring a date and order two frozen margaritas. Or order all of them at once, the choices are endless. If you’re ordering tacos, try their pork carnitas—they’re to die for.

The Spotted Pig

The Spotted Pig is located in the more quiet spot in Saladaeng 1 alley, offering some of the best Mexican fusion food in town. Their Mexican rice bowls are certainly talk of the town, with tastes that are on-point but never skimping out on nutrients. If you’re looking for something to grab while on the go, their Mexi burgers are filling and very delicious.

Ms.Maria & Mr.Singh

Sometimes you’re in the mood for curry, and many times some tacos sound perfect. Ms.Maria & Mr.Singh lets you have the best of both worlds, both cooked to perfection. Up for some chicken tikka tacos, anyone? If it’s a date, we urge you to try their set menu that will blow your mind, with prices reasonable (for a joint by Gaggan Anand!) you’ll be quite surprised.

