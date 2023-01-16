17 bucket list destinations in Asia you’ll want to add to your 2023 travel plans

Asia is the largest continent in the world. The continent is a melting pot of cultures, which varies from region to region. The place has a varied landscape, complete with snow-capped peaks, volcanoes, and a vast gastronomic culture. So, in case you’re already looking to plan your international trips for 2023, check out the best places in Asia that we feel should definitely make the cut.
Whether it be long treks that bring you the most amazing views or destinations known for their gastronomic delights, Asia is filled with wonders. Some of the most popular tourist spots in the world are here, be it romantic destinations such as the Maldives or Nepal or home to the tallest mountain in the world. Thailand and Singapore, both known for their travel experiences and modernity, are in Asia, and so is South Korea, a fast-emerging travel destination for most thanks to the Hallyu wave. Asia also houses destinations such as Japan, China and Cambodia, all known for their natural beauty, cultural heritage and their rich culinary culture.
Asia has been a relatively underexplored continent for a long while now. However, over the last couple of years, several Asian destinations have emerged as the topmost travel addresses in the world, both for remote workers and ardent travellers. From beaches in Bali to the pagodas in Myanmar, places in Asia have been on the travel maps for people across the world.
This is not all – there are enough ancient ruins here for history buffs, and a variety of silks for shoppers to enjoy. There are also plenty of local artefacts that you can purchase across tourist places in Asia, which will make your travel experience all the more immersive and fun.
So, in case you are looking for ideas to make your travel experiences in 2023 special, check out these tourist places in Asia that will promise you the experience of a lifetime.
Best tourist places in Asia you must visit in 2023
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Singapore - Best City
- Indonesia - Best Beach Destination
- Goa - Best Beach Destination
- Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi - Best Wedding Destination
- Bangkok - Best Shopping Destination
- Maldives - Most Romantic Destination
- Malaysia - Best Digital Nomad Destination
- Japan - Best Cultural Destination
- Qatar - Best Family Vacation Destination
- Dubai - Best Adventure Destination
- Bhutan - Best Emerging Destination
- Uttarakhand - Best Emerging Destination
- Cambodia - Destination To Get A Taste Of Royalty
- Vietnam - Best Culinary Destination
- Bali - Best Destination To get Close To Nature
- Sri Lanka - Best Wildlife Destination
- Ishigaki Island, Okinawa, Japan - Best stargazing destination
The island city of Singapore is also among the most popular in Asia for its tech and economy. The country is a haven for travellers, too, thanks to its stunning spots. That, combined with ample luxury hotels and a vast culinary culture, Singapore is definitely a place that calls out to all kinds of travellers. The cuisine here is an amalgamation of Indian, Chinese, Indonesian and other cuisine thanks to its largely immigrant population. Places such as Chinatown offer a peek into local ingredients, skincare and more, which will have you wanting more.
Best things to explore: Sentosa Islands, Marina Bay Sands, Gardens By The Bay, Singapore Flyer, Jurong Bird Park, Clarke Quay, Orchard Road, Chinatown
Things to eat: Satay, street food, chilli crab, nasi goreng
Best time to visit: December to June
How to reach: Changi Airport is well-connected to most countries by flight
Indonesia is the largest archipelago on Earth. The country is an amalgamation of thousands of islands (over 17,000 for sure), thus being home to enough beaches to last you a lifetime. The country is also home to Bali, the island that is visited by tourists from across the world. Bali houses wildlife parks, beautiful beaches and several historical sites to make for days of fun.
Best things to explore: Monkey Park in Ubud, beaches in Bali, Kuta and Lombok
Things to eat: Nasi Goreng, coconut water, rendang, satay
Best time to visit: December to June for the perfectly cool climate
How to reach: Destinations across Indonesia are well-connected to major countries via air
While Indonesia is a beach haven if you want to travel abroad, India’s own party capital, Goa, is no less. Blessed with some of the most stunning beaches along its coastline, Goa is heaven for those who love the sea, making it exceptionally popular among the youth. This is not all – the state comes complete with natural treasure troves as well as ample historical sites for the explorer in you.
Best things to explore: Beaches, forts, national parks, waterfalls, spice gardens
Things to eat: Xacuti, Poi, Goan-style curries
Best time to visit: November to February
How to reach: Goa is reachable by flight from all major countries and is also well-connected by train routes
Located in Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island is a beautiful mix of heritage, modernity and culture. The island is ideal for a destination wedding, being equipped with luxury resorts, hotels, beachy venues and gastronomic cuisine. This is not all – Abu Dhabi is home to places such as Yas Island, known for its adventure and tourism, and some of the most delicious food you’ll find. Perfect for a wedding and even your honeymoon!
Best things to explore: Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Dubai
Things to eat: Shawarma, chicken rice, Ma Khoboz
Best time to visit: November to March
How to reach: Abu Dhabi and the UAE is well-connected to major countries by flight
Bangkok is heaven for those in the mood for some shopping. The capital of Thailand, Bangkok has enough malls and local markets for all kinds of shopping. Be it luxurious and on-trend clothes or knick-knacks that will amp up an outfit, Bangkok is definitely ahead of most countries when it comes to fashion trends, making for a great shopping experience.
Best things to explore: Temple of Dawn, sky train, malls and local markets
Things to eat: Thai curries, satay, Pad Thai, fried banana pancakes, dumplings
Best time to visit: November to February
How to reach: The Bangkok airport has flights to and from most major countries
There’s no destination that speaks of romance like the Maldives. The beachy heaven is known for its luxe resorts, villas over seas and the most amazing experiences to cherish, Maldives is a great place to visit if you want to amp up the romance. No wonder that this is the preferred honeymoon destination for so many newlyweds! Spend some time by the sea, go scuba diving or explore the many islands there.
Best things to explore: Scuba diving, glowing beach, National Museum
Things to eat: Garudhiya, Masroshi, Banana flower salad
Best time to visit: October to March
How to reach: Male Airport is well-connected by destinations across the world. From there, hop onto a seaplane or a ferry to reach your island.
Thanks to the pandemic, lakhs of people worked from home, and thousands realised that this mode allowed them to travel in ways unimaginable earlier. So, if you’re one of them who is looking to be a digital nomad and work from anywhere, one of the best tourist places you can hit up is Malaysia. The country recently launched this visa, and is a relatively affordable destination to live in and work from. An added bonus? The stunning natural beauty and rich cultural heritage will make the experience a thoroughly enriching one for you!
Best things to explore: Petronas Twin Towers, Langkawi SkyCab, Batu Caves
Things to eat: Satay, Nasi Kerabu, Rendang
Best time to visit: November to April
How to reach: Malaysia is well-connected to most countries via flight
If you think of culture, heritage and ample delectable meals, the tourist place in Asia that will definitely come to mind is Japan. The country is known for its blooming cherry blossoms, ancient temples, old-age traditions and scrumptious offerings that it has given to the world. It’s also among the safest destinations for solo (especially women) travellers, making it a must-visit.
Best things to explore: Temples, bullet train rides, Japanese tea ceremony
Things to eat: Udon noodles, sushi, Japanese tea, Okonimiyaki
Best time to visit: March to May, September to November (to be able to see cherry blossoms)
How to reach: Japanese airports are well-connected to major countries across the world
Qatar has been among the most popular emerging destinations for travellers. This can be attributed to the FIFA World Cup that’s happening there. The country (especially Doha, its capital), have been home to a host of visitors from across the world. And football aside, the country is a great destination for families to visit. With ample culture and heritage, paired with some of the best food (Middle-Eastern and otherwise), the country is truly among the best you can visit.
Best things to explore: Doha, mosques, beaches
Things to eat: Majboos, Luqaimat, Saloona
Best time to visit: December to early March
How to reach: Qatar is reachable by flights across the world
There’s something about Dubai that calls out to tourists like no other Asian destination. The city, a part of the UAE, is great for luxury travellers looking for fun adventures. Be it desert safaris or long water slides, Dubai has it all. You can also climb atop the tallest building in the world – the Burj Khalifa- for some magnificent views of the city.
Best things to explore: Desert safari, Dubai Aquarium, Burj Khalifa, Mall of Emirates
Things to eat: Manousheh, Chelo Kebab
Best time to visit: Winter (December to March) is the best season to visit Dubai.
How to reach: Dubai can be reached from almost all countries, thanks to its amazing connectivity
Bhutan is a quaint, simple country with a more laidback approach to life. The destination is filled with architectural marvels, especially its stunning natural beauty. This makes it among the best places in Asia to visit. This emerging destination will speak to the adventurer in you for sure!
Best things to explore: Monasteries, Tiger Hill, Paro
Things to eat: Ema Datshi, Khur Le
Best time to visit: The destination is a bit cold, so you can visit during the summers until December
How to reach: Bhutan can be reached from India via road and air
Uttarakhand has been popular for religious and spiritual tourism for a long while, especially in India. The destination is now emerging as a popular one for tourists of all kinds – leisure travellers, adventure tourists and more. Explore the state’s many lakes, temples and mountains for a fun time.
Best things to explore: Rafting in Rishikesh, lakes, treks
Things to eat: Bhaang ki chutney, Bal mithai, Khadi, Arsa
Best time to visit: Summers (May to October)
How to reach: Dehradun can be reached by air, while other destinations are well-connected by road and train
The royal destination is among the best places to visit in Asia. Cambodia is known for its beautiful landscapes, low-lying plains and stunning natural beauty. The destination is known equally for its cuisine, which boasts of rich, tropical and umami flavours.
Best things to explore: Angkor Wat, Koh Rong, Phnom Penh
Things to eat: Amok, Kuy Teav, pepper crab
Best time to visit: December to March
How to reach: Cambodia is well-connected by air
If there’s one cultural cuisine that bursts with umami goodness, it’s Vietnamese cuisine. The country, apart from its beautiful landscapes, is known for its food. Everywhere you go, you’ll be met with local, regional delicacies that will bowl you over, as you soak in new, exciting experiences and visit stunning destinations.
Best things to explore: Hanoi, Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City
Things to eat: Pho, Banh Mi, Banh Cuon
Best time to visit: November to March
How to reach: Vietnam is well-connected via flights
Bali in Indonesia is a popular place in Asia known for its scenic natural beauty. Not just its beaches, Bali also has a rich heritage and culture, which draws crowds. And if you’re looking for a nature sojourn, the island has ample treks and trails for you to be one with your surroundings.
Best things to explore: Uluwatu, Ubud Monkey Park, Mount Batur
Things to eat: Babi Guling, Kopi Luwak, Lawar
Best time to visit: Winter months (December to March)
How to reach: The island is well-connected with all major countries by air
Sri Lanka is a mesmerising country you can visit. The nation is especially known for its beaches, nature and wildlife, all of which combine to provide you with the most amazing experience that you could imaging. Go on nature trails, visit wildlife parks and see the wild beasts up, close and personal in this country.
Best things to explore: Temples, forts
Things to eat: Sambal, curries, roti
Best time to visit: October to March
How to reach: Sri Lanka can be reached by air or by sea
What’s key to clear skies? Clean air! And in Okinawa, Japan, you can experience it the best. Visit the destination for clear skies and water, and indulge your senses in some night-time stargazing sessions for a fun activity. Rest assured, the destination’s natural and cultural offerings will make for a wholesome trip!
Best things to explore: Stargazing, beaches, castles, temples
Things to eat: Soba noodles, Okinawan-style stewed pork, sea grapes
Best time to visit: October to March
How to reach: Okinawa can be reached by air
Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of Dylan Shaw/Unsplash
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.