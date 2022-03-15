Here’s where to catch the best sunset views in Kuala Lumpur

Gorgeous sunset views offer the perfect backdrop for romantic picnic dates or an evening cocktail with friends when you’re out in Kuala Lumpur.

You may glimpse one on your way home from work every now and then, but sometimes you need to carve time out of your schedule to truly appreciate a beautiful sunset view.

For some of us, sunsets are best viewed with a cocktail in our hand. For others, the promise of catching a stunning sunset at the end is worth taking an adventurous hike.

If you’re looking for somewhere to relax while relishing a magnificent sunset, here are three of the best rooftop bars in Kuala Lumpur we suggest, with an outdoor suggestion for nature lovers!

Catch the best sunset views in Kuala Lumpur here:

Marini’s on 57

For remarkable views of the city skyline and the sunset, coupled with exquisite drinks and fine food, Marini’s on 57 is your safest bet. Grab some friends along and wind down from a long day while enjoying the sunset views at this popular rooftop bar, Italian restaurant and whisky lounge in the heart of Kuala Lumpur.

Fuego at Troika Sky Dining

Situated atop the iconic Norman Foster building “The Troika” with views over the KLCC park and the Kuala Lumpur skyline, Fuego is a rooftop destination featuring tapas, grills and cocktails in a sophisticated and elegant atmosphere. As the sun sets here, you’ll be able to savour it along with the delicious food they serve at this restaurant in KL.

Helipad

This literal helipad transforms into a rooftop bar and restaurant at night, offering majestic views of the sunset and delicious cocktails. The panoramic 360-degree views here are unparalleled, but for those with a fear of heights – take note of the lack of railings or walls.

Bukit Tabur

If you enjoy hiking with the reward of a sunset view at the end, Bukit Tabur in Taman Melawati is a good choice. While more popularly known for its gorgeous sunrise view, the sunsets in the late afternoon are also known to be stunning. Approximately 20 minutes away from the city centre, it’s easily accessible but can be a challenging hike for beginners.



Main image credit: Photo by Paweł Szymankiewicz on Unsplash