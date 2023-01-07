The best weekend trip ideas near Bangkok right now

As much as we love Bangkok with all its hearty hustles and buzzing bustles, it’s always refreshing to get out of the city – even if only for the weekend. As a travel guide, every month, we put together a list of four weekend trip ideas, one for each weekend of the month.

Weekend trip ideas for January 2023

Back at work for a day or two and already hankering for your next vacation? Here are four weekend trip ideas near Bangkok and around Asia for January 2023.

There’s nothing quite like the misery of being back in the office after a joyful festive season. Technically you’re well-rested. Apparently you’re meant to be re-energised. Realistically, you just cannot wait to get back on vacation.

Luckily, weekends still exist, and weekend trips are still a popular past-time for many of us. The Chinese New Year is also coming up at the end of the month, so it’s also a good time to start booking. This January, our weekend trip ideas lineup features the cool mountains of Khao Yai, the rice paddy fields of Phu Yen, and the skyscrapers of Hong Kong. Don’t trip this January — go weekend tripping.

3 car hours away: Marasca Khao Yai

Marasca Hotels & Resorts launched their first property in Thailand last month, with the opening of Marasca Khao Yai. Part of Narai Hotel Group’s luxury hospitality arm, the casual luxury retreat consists of 18 villas and glamping tents, situated at the doorstep to Khao Yai National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Warm design elements blend harmoniously with the flourishing tropical greenery, for a stay that embraces a slower pace of life. Whether you stay in the unique villas or glamper tents and vans (!), enjoy the many large trees, tree house afternoon teas, neighbouring vineyards, and organic gardens. As for the name? Marasca is derived from the marasca cherry, as the Marasca Khao Yai aims to bring you to rediscover those “cherry on top moments.”

Recommended for: Nature lovers looking to soak up the last days of the cool season

1 flight hour away: TEMBO Samui

For those looking for a beach escape outside of the busy festive season, now’s a prime time to head down to Samui. Located on Bangrak Beach is TEMBO Beach Club & Resort, a charming “plantation-style” resort on the vibrant north coast. Whether you spend the day enjoying tapas al fresco at the restaurant (the food is really good here), or taking in the views from the pool and bar, TEMBO is all about easy-living and good times. There are bungalows and villas to choose from and rest in, before the DJ lures you out to the beach club come nightfall. Understated, unpretentious, and fabulously fuss-free. Pro tip? Pop by the resort’s lifestyle boutique for some very special finds, from resort wear to home accessories.

Recommended for: Those who enjoy Samui post-festive madness, but don’t shy away from some beats by the beach

2 flight hours away: Bai San Ho

A relatively new resort in Vietnam’s Phu Yen Province, Zannier Hotels’ Bai San Ho is set on a secluded peninsula amidst rice paddy fields, hilltops, and a mile-long powder white beach, because you can have it all. Choose from 73 free-standing villas (set in a paddy field, hilltop, or on the beach), and enjoy different Vietnamese architectural styles at each setting. Private and secluded, the Zannier Hotels touch is evident in the cosy and rustic interiors, exuding a sense of utter relaxation and calm. Whether you unwind at the spa, energise with watersports, or indulge yourself in Grandma Hai-style regional cooking, it’s a beautiful and quiet way to explore a lesser busy area of Vietnam.

Recommended for: Those who really want to get away from it all, and enjoy a weekend all Zen-like

book here







3 flight hours away: The Hari Hong Kong

Chinese New Year begins on 22 January this year, and what better way to celebrate than to fly to Hong Kong, now that they’re reopening borders? A stylish city retreat, The Hari Hong Kong is a great starting point to exploring the city, located between the commercial area of Causeway Bay and the creative district of Wan Chai. This month, they hotel is welcoming the Year of the Rabbit in style, with special brunch menus at the Japanese Zoku Restaurant & Bar and hearty set menus at the Italian Lucciola Restaurant & Bar. Less conventional, but certainly very festive. A great excuse to head back to Hong Kong.

Recommended for: Those who have really missed Hong Kong over the last two years

book here

