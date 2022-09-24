These cities offer the best nightlife, from comedy clubs to cocktail bars

Whether it’s fancy wine bars or comedy clubs, chances are that most of us enjoy sampling a taste of the nightlife when we’re holidaying in famous cities worldwide.

New research by OLBG has revealed the top 10 cities for the best nightlife in the world. Barcelona has bagged the top spot with 639 nightlife attractions, which means that the Spanish capital has 6.92 nightlife attractions every square kilometre.

For some travelers, the bustling nightlife of certain cities is the main draw. Whether you’re a night owl, or if it’s simply too hot in the day to do anything other than lounge by the pool and you’d rather head out at night, we’ve got you covered with the best cities around the world for thriving nightlife.

10 cities with the best nightlife in the world

Barcelona

Barcelona has been revealed as the best city in the world for nightlife. With more than 639 nightlife attractions, the city has 6.92 attractions every square kilometre. The coastal Spanish city has it all, from beaches to cultural icons. Barcelona also promises fantastic nightlife. From cocktail bars to comedy clubs, Barcelona has so many options for every type of bachelor or bachelorette party.

Paris

Paris comes in second, with 588 nightlife attractions which is equivalent to 5.60 per square kilometre. One of the fashion capitals of the world, Paris has its fair share of treasured nightclubs, bars and brasseries. The Moulin Rouge, Le Duc des Lombards, and Le Batofar are some of the most popular nightlife attractions in Paris. The Marais neighbourhood also boasts a large number of new-age bars.

Dublin

Dublin is well known for its nightlife. The Irish capital has been placed in the third spot on the OLBG list. With 316 nightlife attractions and 2.75 attractions every square kilometre, the city promises a vibrant nightlife scene. Whelan’s , The Button Factory , Copper Face Jacks, The Workman’s Club, and The Cobblestone are among some of Dublin’s best nightlife spots.

Lisbon

Lisbon is your quintessential European getaway. Picture narrow cobbled streets, incredible architecture, and sumptuous cuisine rooted in culture. The city is also home to some of Europe’s best nightclubs and bars. With 264 nightlife attractions and 2.64 attractions every square kilometre, the city has bagged the fourth spot on the list released by OLBG.

Milan

Known for its fashion houses across the world, Milan has received the fifth spot on the list of best cities for nightlife in the world. The Italian city has 342 nightlife attractions, with 1.88 attractions every square kilometre. Some of the most-flocked nightlife spots in Milan include Bar Basso, Monkey Cocktail Bar, The Doping Club, and Tempio del Futuro Perduto, an underground club.

Amsterdam

One of the most-loved cities across the world, Amsterdam is a true backpacker’s delight. Amsterdam will entertain you with its strip clubs, dance festivals, nightclubs, cafes and movie theatres. The city has bagged the sixth rank in terms of its nightlife, thanks to its 370 nightlife attractions, with 1.69 attractions per square kilometre.

Prague

Prague has been placed number seven on the list of best cities for nightlife around the world. Prague has 793 nightlife attractions with 1.60 attractions every square kilometre. Another survey done by OLBG has named Prague as the best location for bachelor and bachelorette parties. It received an overall score of 8.57, 793 nightlife attractions and 56 casinos.

Miami

Miami has bagged the eighth spot on the list of the best cities for nightlife in the world. This may come as a surprise to some since Miami is one of the most-loved cities by party lovers. The city has 132 nightlife attractions, with 1.43 nightlife attractions every square kilometre. From rooftop bars and clubs to wineries and breweries to strip clubs and gay bars, Miami has it all.

Copenhagen

The Danish capital of Copenhagen continues to grab top places in some of the most important indices that are rolled out every year. It was among the top three most liveable cities in the world in July 2022 along with Vienna and Zurich. As far as the nightlife scene in Copenhagen goes, the city has 209 nightlife attractions, with 1.16 nightlife attractions per square kilometre. Some of the best nightlife spots in Copenhagen include La Fontaine, ICC Theatre, and Pub Crawl.

Las Vegas

And last on the list is Las Vegas with 402 nightlife attractions. The city has 1.14 nightlife attractions per square kilometre. Las Vegas is known for its casinos, nightclubs, pool clubs, strip clubs, and bars. Some of the popular nightclubs in Las Vegas include XS Las Vegas, Omnia Nightclub, Hakkasan Nightclub, and Drai’s Beachclub & Nightclub. Las Vegas is also home to the world’s second-largest hotel The Pallazo at The Venetian.

Feature and hero image courtesy: Photo by Antoine J./Unsplash

This story was first published on Travel + Leisure India