Firefly to reinstate jet operations from Penang hub this April, tickets on sale now

From 11 April 2022 onwards, Firefly will be reinstating its jet operations from its Penang hub. Tickets for the new routes – to Johor Bahru, Kuching and Kota Kinabalu – are now on sale from as low as RM69 one way.

The airline’s new Boeing 737-800 aircraft will cater to these routes, which will begin with two daily return flights from Penang to Johor Bahru. The routes will also include one daily return flight from Penang to Kuching and Kota Kinabalu, respectively.

Effective 25 April 2022, the flights will be increased to three daily return flights from Penang to Johor Bahru. The Penang to Kuching and Kota Kinabalu flights will also be increased to two daily return flights, respectively.

“We are excited to continue the jet services from Malaysia Airlines, with a different offering of value service concept that entails product unbundling coupled with convenience. Guests will have the flexibility and convenience to add other privileges such as seat selection, insurance coverage, in-flight hot meals, seat selection as well as the opportunity to accrue and redeem Enrich points,” says Firefly Chief Executive Officer, Philip See.

To complement the new service, Firefly has launched its new value bundle which allows customers to save more than 50% of its various value bundles offers from Plus, Extra or Flex. Features that customers will enjoy include 20KG baggage allowance, 2X flight changes, priority baggage, boarding & check-in, all seat selection, travel insurance and in-flight hot meals. The meals – which can be booked online or on-board – will incorporate local Malaysian favourites such as Penang Nasi Kandar, Melaka Asam Pedas, Johor Kacang Pool, and Kelantan Nasi Dagang. Junior meal options are also available for children with a limited-edition free gift while stocks last.

Tickets can be purchased via the Firefly mobile app, website, booking offices and travel agents. Customers may also book the new service on Malaysia Airlines website through code share arrangement with Firefly. For more information, download Firefly’s mobile app or visit www.fireflyz.com.my