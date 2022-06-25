Impressive spots to visit when in Bangkok

Bangkok has so much to explore. Even if it is not your first time here, here’s a list of where to go or where to take your visiting friends and really give them a refined Bangkok experience, from hotels to restaurants, bars, museums, and even a fine dining river cruise.

No matter what kind of activities you’re looking for, you’ll probably find them in the midst of the bustling Bangkok. From succulent feasts and wild parties, to luxury yacht dining, the city has endless choices for many needs. Although there are already hundreds of manuals out there on the best must-visit spots around Bangkok, we’ve put together our own lavishly-curated itinerary for those looking for something a little extra special.

[Hero image credit: Pruek Cruise; featured image credit: BKK Social Club]

7 Impressive Places to Check Out When You Visit Bangkok

Check in at Bangkok’s First Five-Star Hotel, the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Bangkok

Image credit: Mandarin Oriental Hotel Bangkok

The unparalleled 146 years of history are unique to the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Bangkok, the first luxury hotel to open in Bangkok on the river banks. It’s the perfect place where genuine Thai legacy meets with contemporary influence. Stunning rooms and suites come with the boundless river views, whilst multiple renowned dining venues, such Le Normandie by Alain Roux, Lord Jim’s, Kinu by Takagi, and The Bamboo Bar, are not to be missed by any chance.

book your stay with booking.com

book your stay with agoda

Savour in Thai Fine Dining at Two-Michelin-Starred Sorn Restaurant

Image credit: Sorn ศรณ์

Sorn rekindles the art of southern Thai food with its sustainability focus and meticulous preparations. In each course of this authentic Thai feast, the stories of each locally sourced ingredient are told enthusiastically for diners to understand. Thereby, Sorn is a great place for both first-timers and long Thai food lovers to learn about the Thai delicacies regimen while indulging in the multi-award-winning flavours. Be sure to book at least a few weeks in advance, as tables at Sorn are relatively hard to get.

Learn about Thai Art at MOCA Bangkok

Image credit: MOCA Museum of Contemporary Art

MOCA, the Museum of Contemporary Art, was built in 2012 to showcase 800 masterpieces from the collection of its owner, Boonchai Bencharongkul. Now taken over by his son Kanachai “Kit” Bencharongkul, MOCA is being pushed in several diverse directions to exhibit a more complete picture of the Thai creative and cultural scene. Shown here are explicit artworks from national artists like Thawan Duchanee and Chalermchai Kositpipat as well as contemporary pieces from younger generations.

Rejuvenate Your Body and Soul at Anantara Spa

Image credit: Anantara Siam Bangkok

If you feel like escaping from the city hustles, visit the Anantara Siam Bangkok and unwind in the most relaxing spa treatments the Siamese way. The experienced practitioners can advise on the best treatments that suit your needs, whether to deeply relax the muscles, regenerate and revitalise the skin, or release stress and reduce jet lag with cannabis infused oil. The couple suite, large in-room jacuzzi, and steam room are also available upon request. After all, no visit to Bangkok is complete without trying its world-famous spa offerings.

book your stay with booking.com

Take an Afternoon Tea Break Thai-Style at The Sukhothai Bangkok

Image credit: The Sukhothai Bangkok

An afternoon tea set is a great way to cool down during an extensive Bangkok tour, and the best place to stop by is at The Sukhothai Bangkok’s Lobby Salon. The Thai Heritage Afternoon Tea here consists of sweet and savoury goodies that showcase some of the most beloved Thai treats, such as Mango Sticky Rice, Pumpkin Custard, Ma Hor, and Watermelon Crispy Fish.

book your stay with booking.com

Book your stay with agoda

Board a Luxury Yacht for a Floating Fine Dining Experience with Pruek Cruise

Image credit: Pruek Cruise

The Chao Phraya River is the main artery of Bangkok where major boat transportation takes place day-and-night. To explore the importance and beauty of this vessel, Pruek Cruise offers an exceptional private cruise experience with Thai, French, and Italian delicacies from Michelin-starred chefs. While sailing on the finest three-storey private yacht with the gleaming views of Thai temples, royal palaces, and skyscrapers, you won’t be able to resist the sumptuous dinner created by Chef Arnaud Dunand Sauthier, Chef Sujira ‘Aom’ Pongmorn from Saawaan, and Chef Francesco Lenzi from Lenzi Tuscan Kitchen.

Sip on Thailand’s Best Cocktails at BKK Social Club

Image credit: BKK Social Club

More exclusive experiences are waiting when nighttime arrives in Bangkok. For the finest drinks in an electric atmosphere, head to BKK Social Club, the best bar in Thailand according to Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022. Inspired by the shared characteristic of Thailand and Argentina, the bar is adorned with glamorous yet amiable Argentinian design that revolves around the concept of ‘People, Places, Parties’. BKK Social Club is overseen by Philip Bischoff, a man behind three top bars in the World’s 50 Best Bars list.