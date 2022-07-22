Langkawi awarded one of the best islands in Southeast Asia

Malaysia’s Langkawi just added another feather to its proverbial hat. This time, the archipelago is recognised as one of the best islands for rest and relaxation in Southeast Asia.

With a cluster of 99 islands, Langkawi is also known as the ‘Jewel of Kedah’. Before the pandemic, the archipelago attracted almost 4 million holidaymakers from around the globe. This year, as the country recovers from the onslaught of the pandemic and as travel returns to normalcy, the island is aiming to welcome 890,000 visitors by the end of 2022.

In hopes of attracting more international tourists, as well as potentially stimulating the local economy, Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) CEO Nasaruddin Abdul Muttalib is employing a four-point strategy. “To realise this wish, we focus on four main components, namely Leisure Tourism (both international and domestic), Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE), and Tourism Events,” he says.

The agency’s efforts are proving to be fruitful. This world-class destination has won the Asia Best Awards 2022 for being one of the best islands in Southeast Asia. Ranked fifth in a list of tropical gems, Langkawi shares this prestigious standing with the likes of Phuket, Koh Samui, and Bali.

“Our action plan includes promoting green concept tourism, creating experiences, and being responsible, providing incentives such as duty-free shopping as well as creating attractive places for Instagram to ensure we maintain our position as one of the best islands in Southeast Asia,” the CEO continues.

Alongside Langkawi, Penang also made the chart, securing itself an eighth place.

If you’re keen on paying this award-winning destination a visit, read on for the best hotels and stays to book for an amazing getaway.

The best stays in Langkawi

Four Seasons Resort Langkawi







Address: Jalan Tanjung Rhu

A night at the Royal Villa starts at RM14,868.

The Datai Langkawi









Address: Jalan Teluk Datai

A night at the Beach Villa starts at RM6,750.

The St. Regis Langkawi









Address: Jalan Pantai Beringin

A night at the Astor Suite starts at RM4,300.

The Danna Langkawi







Address: Pantai Kok

A night at the Princess Beach Villa starts at RM4,505.

Hero and featured images credit: Four Seasons Resort Langkawi