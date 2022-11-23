Visit these luxury resorts and safari lodges amid wilderness for an unforgettable experience

Imagine waking up amid nature to watch a spectacular sunrise over the horizon with birds chirping and someone special around, or chatting with friends and loved ones around a bonfire under a starry night away from the hustle of cities. This is what makes a safari perfect and there are numerous luxury resorts and safari lodges across the globe which are redefining the concept of luxury in the wild. As everyone deserves a break and relaxation, skim through our list of some of the best getaways and pack your bags right away!

Although there is no specific time for safaris, winters are sure to enhance the overall experience and with the season around the corner, it is best to start planning. A safari experience on these dark cold nights is a perfect blend of adventure, romance and excitement. And, if you’re worried about setting up a tent or an unexpected shower, fret not, as many luxury safari lodges are waiting to welcome you with the most comfortable services even amid the wilderness.

While speaking of safari experiences, ‘African safari’ is the one that first comes to mind. It is a beautiful tropical continent full of breathtaking panoramic views that lets you experience true wilderness up close. Undoubtedly, Africa is one of the best places you can go for a jungle experience but many other countries have beautiful timberland as well that is sure to leave you awestruck.

Safari experiences have changed a lot over the years. Nowadays living in the woods isn’t as cumbersome as before. You can easily enjoy the swaying breeze, lush greens, ripples in the water and the sounds of animals while staying at a luxury property too. With some of the best hospitality experiences including delectable cuisines, you can take gorgeous pictures of nature and wildlife whenever you wish to. However, it may be daunting to find a property that suits your needs as it requires a lot of time and research, hence we have you covered.

Here are some of the best luxury resorts and safari lodges across the world

(Main image: Courtesy of &Beyond; Featured image: Courtesy of Royal Royal Malewane)