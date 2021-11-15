The latest update for foreign travellers coming to Malaysia.

Mere days after the bilateral announcement between Malaysian and Singaporean governments pertaining to a quarantine-free air travel link between both neighbouring nations, which begins November 29, Malaysia has gone a step further, providing an indication that the country will reopen its international borders to travellers by 1 January 2022. However, no specifics were announced.

What you need to know about Malaysia reopening by 1 January 2022:

Since walling up on 18 March 2020 to combat the spread of Covid-19, Malaysia has largely been off-limits to foreign travellers. Gradual reopening has taken place in recent months. In-bound business travellers and MM2H holders are subject to quarantine, while foreign holidaymakers can lather up sunscreen in quarantine-free Langkawi.

According to Reuters, via The Edge, former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who now presides the economic recovery council, rues that the tourism industry is recovering too slowly in the absence of foreigner travellers. In 2019, the country benefited from RM86.14 billion in tourist receipts from the expenditure of 26,100,784 international tourists, as revealed by the Tourism Ministry. The Covid-19 outbreak prematurely curtailed the Visit Malaysia 2020 campaign that sought to attract 30 million tourists.

Muhyiddin was quoted saying that measures such as testing will remain in place. Entry will be granted based on the Covid-19 situation in originating countries, among a slew of other factors, and details are being worked on by health and security authorities.

While Malaysia is largely stopping foreign holidaymakers from entering, since October 11, citizens have been allowed to leave the country for purposes including leisure, albeit the caveat being isolation upon return. The country’s contact tracing app, MySejahtera, is recognised by the French government. Other countries that welcome Malaysian travellers sans quarantine include Thailand, England and the United States.

