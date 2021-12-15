Malaysia-Singapore VTL Land open to all travellers from Dec 20

Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) recently announced that the Malaysia-Singapore VTL Land will be extended to all travellers from Malaysia and Singapore from Dec 20.

Previously, only citizens, permanent residents or long-term pass holders of the country they are entering were allowed on the VTL Land crossing. This was to give priority for those who are working in Malaysia or Singapore to return home to visit their families.

Due to increased demand from both sides of the border to travel to Malaysia and Singapore, all travellers will be allowed on the VTL Land by bus.

According to the statement by Miti, “Due to increased public demand for travel via VTL-Land, all categories of travellers who are Malaysian and Singaporean citizens will be able to enter Singapore and Malaysia respectively, via VTL (Land) effective 20 December 2021. Holders of Malaysian Permanent Resident status can continue to enter Malaysia via VTL (Land).

“Travellers are still required to be fully vaccinated and for unvaccinated children below the age of 12, they must be accompanied by vaccinated parents or guardians. Eligible travellers will be subjected to COVID-19 testing and further health requirements determined by respective country. The VTL-Land will still be limited to only bus transportation. VTL-Land designated bus operators will offer tickets to meet increased demand and subject to prevailing public health situation.”

How to travel to Singapore on the Malaysia-Singapore VTL Land

As the Malaysia-Singapore VTL Land only allows travellers to cross by bus, there are designated bus terminals allocated.

Singapore-bound designated VTL-Land bus services will use Larkin Sentral Bus Terminal (Larkin Sentral) as the boarding and disembarkation point in Malaysia, whereas Queen Street Terminal (QST) and Woodlands Temporary Bus Interchange (WTBI) as the boarding and disembarkation points in Singapore.

Prior to purchasing any tickets, travellers into Malaysia using the VTL-Land are required to register here whereas travellers from Malaysia to Singapore, are required to register at this portal.

Further details pertaining to the VTL-Land requirements can be found at https://www.miti.gov.my and https://www.safetravel.ica.gov.sg.

